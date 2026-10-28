Couple jailed after knife and dog lead attack on woman’s ex-partner

Nation.Cymru staff

A couple have been jailed after attacking a woman’s former partner with a knife and a dog lead, leaving him seriously injured.

Craig Godfrey, 36, from Waun Wen, attacked the victim with a knife on St Helen’s Road in Swansea in August, leaving a wound to the left side of his neck.

Michaela Nicholls, 34, from Ystradgynlais, Powys, swung a dog lead at her ex-partner during the same assault.

Godfrey pleaded guilty on September 23 to wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade in a public place. He received an extended sentence of 10 years.

Nicholls admitted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. She was sentenced to four years for the attack, with police reporting a total custodial sentence of five years and six months.

Detective Inspector Thomas Richardson said: “This was a shocking attack which took place on a summer morning, during which lots of people would have been starting their work days on St. Helen’s Road.

“It is incredibly fortunate that the victim was not killed.

“Craig Godfrey is an incredibly dangerous man who sought to cause as much damage as possible to the victim, while Michaela Nicholls also played a significant part in the attack. These heavy sentences are no less than both of them deserve.”

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