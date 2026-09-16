Couple jailed over sexual exploitation of child

Nation.Cymru staff

A man and woman have been jailed after a child was subjected to sexual exploitation.

Victoria Lewis and Shaun Lewis, both 40, were sentenced after offences involving a child in Neath Port Talbot in 2023.

Victoria Lewis, from Neath, arranged for an indecent photograph to be taken of the child and also arranged for her to travel with a view to being exploited.

She was also convicted of intentionally arranging an act involving the commission of a child sexual offence.

Shaun Lewis, from Sandfields, made numerous sexual requests and demands of the victim, both directly and through Victoria Lewis.

Victoria Lewis denied arranging the sexual exploitation of a child aged between 13 and 17, arranging the commission of an offence of sexual activity with a child, and arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2024 but was convicted of all three following a trial in April.

She has now been sentenced to four years in prison.

Shaun Lewis pleaded guilty to two counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and one count of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He was sentenced to 12 years, comprising seven years in prison followed by a five-year extended licence period.

Both will be subject to notification requirements for life.

Detective Constable Amanda Jenkins said: “This has been a particularly depraved case which has involved Victoria Lewis arranging for a child to meet with a man that she knew would sexually exploit her.

“What Victoria Lewis has done is sickening, and to think about what the child has gone through because of Victoria Lewis is horrifying.

“We cannot praise the victim enough for the bravery she has shown to tell police what happened to her and secure justice against a despicable woman – and that is before even mentioning Shaun Lewis’s part in the offending.”

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