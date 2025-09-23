Couple sentenced to over 16 years for rape of teenager

Two people have been jailed for the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Bridgend county following an investigation by South Wales Police.

Sean Ellis-Evans, 39, and Sarah Marie Vigus, 38, both of Heol Degwm, North Cornelly, were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday (September 22) to a total of 16 years and six months.

Ellis-Evans received eight years and three months for rape, while Vigus was sentenced to eight years and three months for rape and sexual assault by penetration.

The offences date back to September 4, 2022, when the teenager had been out celebrating with Vigus and her partner Ellis-Evans at a local pub.

She later went with them to their home. The victim recalled little after arriving but told officers she awoke on a sofa to find Ellis-Evans assaulting her while Vigus restrained and touched her.

Escaped

She tried to leave but Vigus attempted to prevent her. The teenager eventually escaped and was followed home by Ellis-Evans. Once home, she told her parents, and her mother contacted police.

During the investigation, detectives recovered phone data showing the couple had previously exchanged messages about sexual fantasies involving the victim. They had also bought her several alcoholic drinks before taking her back to their address.

The pair were arrested and later charged. Following a trial earlier this year, a jury found both guilty of rape.

In her victim personal statement, the young woman said her life had been “drastically changed” by the events of that night and the long wait for justice. She described living “in survival mode”, struggling with intimacy and mental health, dropping out of college before eventually resuming her studies in the hope of rebuilding her life.

Resilience

Detective Constable Jessica Pritchard, who led the investigation, praised the victim’s “remarkable strength and resilience”. She said:

“Evidence clearly indicated that the defendants had shown a sexual interest in the 17-year-old long before the assault. The victim’s powerful statement highlighted her courage and determination. I hope this outcome brings her some sense of peace as she begins to rebuild her life.”

The court heard that both defendants were remanded in custody following conviction in April. Sentencing took place on Monday, bringing an end to a two-and-a-half year process.