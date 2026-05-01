Couple sought to run Black Mountains farm

Nation.Cymru staff

A couple are being sought to live in, develop and run an ecologically friendly retreat centre and 19-acre farm in the Black Mountains.

The property is a 19-acre farm in Forest Coalpit in the Black Mountains, within the National Park – near Abergavenny with ‘stunning views’.

There is a 17th century farmhouse, two conjoined barns which is the main retreat space area, and outhouse with a bedroom, bathroom and laundry, a cabin (where the owners live part time) an ecopod, two shepherd huts, two gyspy caravans and a treehouse.

The farm is owned by Patrick Holford, a nutrition expert, and Gaby Holford, who currently handles all bookings.

The overall intention is to create and support an ecologically rich environment for people to attend retreats (and some holiday lets), selling as much organic food grown on the farm as possible, both to ‘retreaters’ and locally, and providing an opportunity for visitors to ‘connect’ with nature, themselves.

There are sheep, which are managed by local farmer, alpacas and chickens for eggs. The ‘beyond organic’ growing principles, aimed at optimising nutrient density, is an extension of the principles of optimum nutrition, explained in the film below, which is core to the offering.

The owners share: “The goal is to find a couple to take on the management of the land and buildings, assist with retreat handovers and checks, care for animals and run the market garden. The main areas of responsibility are therefore retreat management, land and ground maintenance, property repairs and infrastructure upkeep and running the organic market garden.

“Accommodation is provided in the farmhouse as part of the package with a reasonable wage and potential for profit share as the business and opportunities develop. The farmhouse provides a private bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen for the couple. There is an extra room that can be used for an office and/or spare room.

“We are looking for a self-motivated couple with both the necessary skills and initiative, looking for a long-term position.

“There are three major skill sets that need to be covered between the couple. Separating tasks between individuals will be done at own discretion based on individual skill sets.”

Applicant requirements

The farm has a 0.6-acre market garden growing mixed vegetables and cut flowers, a large soft fruit area and a young fruit orchard. The garden is currently certified organic and we want people who have a passion for ‘beyond’ organic farming methods (Dan Kittredge of the BioNutrient Institute, is their mentor). Applicants should have experience of commercial organic market gardening (ideally at least 1 full season) and will be required to manage all aspects of the growing and sales with the intention of growing the business.

Sales are currently to retreat chefs and visitors staying at Fforest Barn, a small local veg box scheme and to a few local chefs. The applicant will liaise with retreat leaders, visitors and customers to manage produce availability and sales. The veg box scheme hopes to be expanded from 12 to 20 boxes a week and new additional sales outlets to be investigated. In addition, there are plans to create a farm shop and desires to develop a range of farm products.

Basic bookkeeping and invoicing using Quick books and Sum Up for sales will be required. In additional there will be occasional volunteer oversight and management.

The farm has a small flock of laying hens and 4 (soon to be 5) Alpacas that require daily care and management. There is interest in possibly adding Indian runner ducks for eating slugs in the future.

At least one of the applicants must be multi-skilled for ‘maintenance’ to ensure the retreat property is fully functional, well maintained, promptly attending to repairs. They will also need to assist with project oversight for building and development projects and liaise with contractors when required.

Some building experience and rudimentary DIY plumbing/electric is a plus. For example, they wish to create a natural water pool for wild swimming and a path around the whole property.

The applicants will be responsible for aanaging and maintaining the land including topping fields, driving the tractor and trailer, mowing the lawns, cutting hedges, trimming trees, generating burnable wood and weeding flower beds. They will also need to maintain farm equipment and tools including a tractor and ride on mower.

Retreat

The retreat rental is the major underpinning income for the farm, thus maintaining high standards for the rentable property is essential.

The owners currently take charge of all retreat bookings and oversee the internal and external maintenance and building development including an extension to the farmhouse to create self-contained two rooms with a shared bathroom planned for completion by the Spring, as well as developing the lake, building a natural water pool and expanding ‘spa’ type facilities.

Their ethos is about connecting with nature and spirit, optimum nutrition, facilitating transformation, as well as serving as a model for sustainable living. This 9 minute film shows you what we are doing here and shows you parts of the farm. See fforestbarn.co.uk for further details on the retreat centre.

The combined salary, including accommodation and utilities, is £47,000. This is equivalent to a salary of £58,000 per annum (£28,000 for the grower and £30,000 for the retreat manager/maintenance including grounds role) and rent for the cottage for £12,000, including all utilities (oil, electric, water).

The 17th century cottage includes a bedroom, a study/spare bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and shower plus laundry facilities. This gives £47,000 pa, or £3,917 a month.

The ideal starting date is as soon as possible or at the end of this year. Find out more here.