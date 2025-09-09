Court orders council to keep at-risk libraries open

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Plans to shut ten libraries across Caerphilly County Borough have taken yet another turn, after a judge granted an interim injunction.

A campaigner is seeking a judicial review of the closure plan, and the High Court has now decided the libraries must stay open until the legal challenge is settled, one way or another.

The closures were initially planned for September 1 but were set back when the legal challenge was made.

Interim injunction

An initial application for an interim injunction – which would have kept the libraries open – was unsuccessful, prompting the council to announce last week it would push ahead with the closures.

They were then set to take place on September 8, only for a judge to grant the interim injunction that same day, following an appeal.

This means the ten libraries will “reopen to the public as quickly as possible, subject to staffing availability and other operational requirements” , a council spokesperson said.

Harding Evans Solicitors, which is handling the legal challenge, said the latest order “confirms that Caerphilly Borough Council shall not close the ten libraries identified until final resolution of the claim, or further order of the court”.

Craig Court, a solicitor for the firm, added: “We are delighted with the outcome of this application for our client and the libraries’ users and that there is a reprieve for the libraries, until the conclusion of the judicial review process.

“We found it extremely disappointing that the local authority sought to press ahead with the closure of these valuable community assets, whilst the lawfulness of their decision to close them is subject to judicial scrutiny”.

Less upbeat

At the council, the mood is less upbeat.

“It’s disappointing that the original decision has been overturned but we must respect the legal process,” said Cllr Carol Andrews, the cabinet member for education.

She added: “We are still committed to progressing our ambitious libraries strategy, which will help deliver a resilient and sustainable library service for the future.”

The council says it must plug a multimillion-pound budget gap over the next two and a half years, and believes remodelling its library service could save around £500,000 annually.

It plans to continue offering normal library programmes at a smaller number of so-called hubs, where visitors can also access other council and third-sector services.

But critics say smaller communities will be the worst hit by the planned closures, and argue the at-risk libraries are important places for education, socialising and wellbeing.

Council proposals to use Community Asset Transfers and pass libraries on to interested community groups may offer a lifeline for some sites, but have also drawn criticism.