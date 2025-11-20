Covid deaths in Wales exacerbated by late restrictions, inquiry finds

Covid deaths in Wales were exacerbated by failed or late restrictions, a public inquiry has found.

Baroness Heather Hallett’s report on the response to Covid-19 found all four governments across the UK failed to appreciate the level of risk the UK faced when the pandemic hit.

The report highlights that, despite being advised on October 5 2020 that further restrictions were needed, the Welsh government did not implement a two-week “firebreak” until October 23.

From August to December 2020, Wales had the highest age-standardised mortality rate of the four nations.

Lady Hallett suggested a combination of failed local restrictions, a firebreak that was too late and the decision to relax measures too quickly all contributed to these deaths.

A number of Welsh Government witnesses, including Mark Drakeford, the former first minister, told the inquiry the provision of funding from the UK government had affected the Welsh government’s decisions on the timing and length of the firebreak.

This reasoning was dismissed in the report, noting that Mr Drakeford did not raise the question of additional economic support for a Wales-only lockdown.

He also told the inquiry he initially believed the UK government would be in charge of the country’s pandemic response.

However, the report states, “this did not mean that the Welsh Government should not have recognised the severity of the situation in January and February 2020 and taken its own steps to prepare for the arrival of Covid-19 in Wales”.

The report has renewed calls for a Wales-specific inquiry into the response of the Welsh government.

James Evans, Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for health and social care, said: “These findings prove we still need a Wales-specific independent inquiry.

“The report found, at times, there to be an ‘absence of any real strategy’ pursued by the Welsh government. This requires further investigation.

“Sadly, significant failures led to Wales having the highest death rate in the UK, despite the Welsh Labour government enacting stricter lockdowns and depriving Welsh pupils of more school days than elsewhere in the UK – lessons must be learned.”

‘Suffering’

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “I welcome the publication of the second report by the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry.

“I would like to thank the inquiry chair, Baroness Hallett, and her team for their work and for today’s report.

“It is important that we remember the immense loss and suffering of so many people due to Covid-19.

“Today, our thoughts must first and foremost be with them.

“We will take time to read the report and will work with the other UK governments over the coming months to carefully consider and act on its recommendations.

“We are committed to learning lessons from the pandemic and continue to be actively involved in the UK inquiry.”

‘Damming’

Heledd Fychan, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member, described the report as a “damning condemnation” of the government.

She said: “Today’s report is a stark reminder of the human cost of the Covid pandemic here in Wales.

“It’s also a damning condemnation of both the UK and Welsh governments’ response and how both fell woefully short of what was required to keep people safe.

“Neither Labour nor the Conservatives took decisions quickly or effectively enough – and people in Wales paid the price.

“Crucially the report finds that the decisions taken by Labour ministers were the ‘likely’ reason Wales suffered the highest mortality rate, which will be devastating to all those who lost a loved one at this time.

“Bereaved families still don’t have the answers they need or deserve. This report – and the wider inquiry – does not and cannot give them that clarity or comfort.

“The truth is we will never fully understand the true impact of the pandemic on Wales because Labour refused time and again to hold a Wales-specific inquiry, and blocked Plaid Cymru’s attempts to establish one.

“A Plaid Cymru government in 2026 would conduct a dedicated ‘gap inquiry’ to properly scrutinise the Welsh government’s decisions at the time – providing the transparency and accountability that this inquiry could not deliver.”