Covid fraudsters urged to pay up before December or face ‘hit squad’

Those suspected of committing fraud during the Covid pandemic are being urged to pay up or face the “hit squad”.

Letters are being sent to suspected fraudsters informing them they have until December to return any taxpayers’ money they may have received under false pretences.

Once the voluntary repayment scheme closes, the Government has pledged to hit perpetrators with fines of up to 100% of the value of the money they swindled from the taxpayer.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Labour party conference last week, “we want our money back”.

“We are getting that money back, and we are putting it where it belongs, in our communities, in our schools, and in our National Health Service,” she added.

‘Time is running out’

A Labour spokesperson said: “Time is running out for people who owe money to the public purse.

“The voluntary repayment scheme ends in December – the message is clear, pay up now or face the Covid fraud hit squad.”

It comes as chairwoman of the Labour Party Anna Turley called on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to apologise for his previous comments on PPE Medpro.

In a letter to the Reform UK leader, Ms Turley criticised him for saying it was not a “great scandal” in 2023.

PPE Medpro, a company linked to Baroness Michelle Mone, has since been ordered by the High Court to repay £122 million, after it was found to have breached a contract to supply surgical gowns during the pandemic.