Covid still influencing rise in school exclusions, education chief warns

The head of a north Wales’ council’s education department has highlighted the growing challenge schools face managing serious breaches of discipline.

Karen Evans, Chief Officer for Education and Early Intervention, presented the latest report on school attendance and exclusions to Wrexham County Borough Council’s Lifelong Learning Scrutiny Committee this week.

It highlighted that overall attendance is improving, but the report also showed a rising number of exclusions in the region, due to the emergence of more serious behavioural issues since the pandemic.

But Ms Evans assured the committee that there were systems in place that were focused on addressing the complex issues behind more extreme negative behaviour within schools and that mitigating that remained a key priority.

Concerning behaviour

“I don’t want to alarm people but we have seen some individual incidents of very concerning behaviour which has led to the decision to exclude,” said Ms Evans.

“Our headteachers think very carefully and do not take that decision lightly and there is a process where parents have a right of appeal.”

The data on reasons for exclusion in Wrexham last year showed that in secondary schools there had been 304 exclusions due to pupils physically assaulting other pupils, 34 due to pupils assaulting teachers and 491 as a result of verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.

There were 13 exclusions related to sexual misconduct, 16 due to racist abuse and 14 due to drug and alcohol abuse.

In primary schools there were 113 occasions pupils were excluded due to committing physical assaults against fellow pupils or teachers, 27 exclusions for verbal abuse or threatening behaviour, two related to drug and alcohol misuse, one as a result of racial abuse and one incident of sexual misconduct.

“These types of behaviours are increasing and have been since the pandemic,” said Ms Evans.

“It’s been well documented that schools are managing very complex challenges in relation to behaviour at the moment and I think the exclusion data reflects that.

“Although we’re some years on from Covid now the situation for some of our learners remains challenging. Our schools are reporting increased instances of more challenging behaviours.”

Lost in the system

Ms Evans added that the authority had established a team to engage with excluded pupils to prevent them becoming lost in the system.

“Our open access team work with schools to put in place an alternative curriculum offer which is more appropriate for some pupils who are struggling to engage with mainstream education for a number of reasons, including behavioural reasons,” she said.

“That’s been quite successful in making sure for those children who are excluded, that they are not isolated, that they have the opportunity to engage in a pathway that is going to some degree of success for them.

“We are seeing a growing number of learners who need something different than what the mainstream is offering them.

“The reality of the situation is that all of those who are working in the front line are working hard to engage children but we are seeing more children coming through the system who require a more bespoke learning package.

“Our schools are working incredibly hard with pupils but my professional opinion is that Covid continues to have an impact.”

Attendance

The improvement in attendance figures overall was praised by the committee.

Lay member representing the Church Brendan McDonald said: “The attendance figures are moving in the right way.

“What you’re doing is fantastic. But because of the pressures on you and the numbers you’re dealing with and the more complex issues you’re dealing with, I don’t think there are enough of you across the service.

“That’s not your fault, you’re having to make do with the system you’ve got. There’s no perfect answer unless you’ve got the numbers.”

Members voted to review the progress of the education department in 12 months but to receive further updates on the department’s work to address attendance and exclusion issues prior to that report.