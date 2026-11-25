Nation Cymru staff

CPRW, The Welsh Countryside Charity, has appointed Ross Evans as its new Chief Executive, marking a significant step in strengthening the charity’s national influence and strategic direction as it approaches its centenary in 2028.

CPRW, The Welsh Countryside Charity, campaigns for the protection and enhancement of Wales’ landscapes and rural communities. For nearly 100 years it has worked “to protect rural landscapes, promote sustainable development and support access to the countryside for all”.

Ross returns to CPRW having previously served as Public Affairs Manager. He brings extensive experience in strategic leadership, government relations, environmental policy and community development across Wales and Australia.

His appointment comes at a critical time for the Welsh countryside, as decisions on energy infrastructure, land use, biodiversity and rural development present significant challenges for Wales’s landscapes and communities.

Ross will lead CPRW’s national campaigning and policy engagement, strengthen relationships with government and partner organisations, and support the development of its membership and branch network.

Jonty Colchester, National Chairman of CPRW, said: “Ross knows CPRW well and understands the challenges facing rural Wales. His experience in public affairs, leadership and partnership working will be invaluable as we strengthen the charity’s national voice. We are delighted to welcome him back at such an important time for the Welsh countryside.”

Ross has most recently served as Senior Community Development Officer with the City of Albany in Western Australia. His previous experience includes environmental consultancy, securing funding and building strategic partnerships for conservation organisations. During his earlier tenure with CPRW, he also gave evidence to the Senedd’s Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee.

Ross Evans, incoming Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted to be returning to CPRW at such a pivotal moment. The decisions taken in the next few years on energy, land and nature will settle what the Welsh countryside looks like for generations — and an organisation like CPRW should be shaping them, not reacting to them.

“To do that we have to grow. More members, stronger branches, better-resourced campaigning and partnerships that extend our reach – a charity whose scale matches the scale of the challenges in front of rural Wales. I want CPRW to be impossible to leave out of the conversation.

“Nearly a century of championing Wales’s landscapes and rural communities is a remarkable inheritance. My job is to ensure the charity is stronger than ever, and to make sure that in 2028 we are heard as clearly as we ever have been.”

Founded in 1928, CPRW has championed the protection of Wales’s landscapes, heritage and rural communities for almost a century.

Ross’s appointment reinforces its commitment to remaining an independent and influential voice in shaping the future of the Welsh countryside.