Crackdown launched to tackle matchday anti-social behaviour in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

South Wales Police and Cardiff City FC have launched a joint operation to tackle matchday anti-social behaviour following incidents involving groups of young people.

Operation Goal will seek to identify those responsible for incidents outside Cardiff City Stadium and in the city centre before and after home games.

Behaviour reported by the police includes intimidation by large groups, items being thrown, underage drinking and mask wearing.

Those involved could face action ranging from warnings to the withdrawal of matchday tickets and Football Banning Orders.

Superintendent Emma Fox, from South Wales Police, said: “The Cardiff City Stadium provides a safe, welcoming, and family-friendly environment, and most people who attend matches behave responsibly.

“However, we have seen recent incidents of anti-social behaviour, often involving groups of young people.”

She said incidents had taken place outside the stadium, in surrounding areas and in the city centre.

“Operation Goal is a partnership approach designed to engage specifically with these young supporters, ensure their welfare, and put a stop to this behaviour,” she added.

Police and the club will review incidents and decide what action to take depending on the circumstances. This could include working with individuals and their families, referrals to support or diversionary programmes, and legal action where criminal offences have been committed.

Supporters could also face restrictions on attending away fixtures.

A Cardiff City FC spokesperson said: “We want supporters of all ages to enjoy our matches in a safe, welcoming, and positive environment.

“To help achieve this, we are working with South Wales Police to address incidents of anti-social behaviour linked to matchdays.”

The club urged supporters to respect fellow fans, staff, residents and businesses, follow guidance from police and stewards, and report behaviour that causes concern.