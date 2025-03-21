Crackdown on ’empty and problematic’ commercial properties backed

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A council has approved plans to help boost its environmental health service to tackle what it says are “problematic, derelict, or empty” commercial properties across the borough.

The move, which was given the green light by Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet at a meeting on March 19, could now see the creation of two new jobs for either health or enforcement officers in order to prevent issues such as anti-social behaviour, fire-setting, and the misusing of substances at these empty properties.

It was approved after officers told members how their environmental health team was a “relatively small” one that did not currently have the capacity or budget to use all of its discretionary powers including enforcement activities.

With more staff resource these could now be used on a number of properties across Neath Port Talbot such as the former Yr Hen Bont Care Home in Ystalyfera which has seen multiple break-ins and a “significant fire” in recent years as well as the crumbling former Co-op building based in Margam Road, Port Talbot.

Enforcement action

The report read: “Unlike empty homes there is currently very little, if any, proactive enforcement action being undertaken by the council in respect of problematic derelict or empty non-residential/commercial properties.

“Some properties are repeatedly raised at various meetings and forums with issues such as youths congregating in properties, anti-social behaviour, fire-setting, and misusing substances.

“Without an agreed approach from the council with adequate staff resources these issues can sometimes go unresolved and can escalate. There is continued pressure for the local authority to exercise its powers in respect of derelict and disused commercial properties.”

Speaking at the meeting councillor Cen Phillips of Coedffranc West said the issue of empty commercial properties could blight communities and town centres due to their visible impact and capacity for attracting anti-social behaviour, highlighting the importance of moving forward with the plans.

Step forward

Councillor Alun Llewelyn added: “I think that this is a positive step forward for us to begin the process of tackling these buildings which will help to enhance our communities.”

