Crackdown planned as antisocial behaviour increases in city centre

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A crackdown on antisocial behaviour is set to continue at a shopping arcade following an increase in problems in recent months.

Newport City Council is planning to renew a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering Market Arcade, which links High Street and Market Street in the city centre.

The order gives officers powers to tackle antisocial behaviour, including moving people on from designated areas and potentially issuing fines.

The arcade has received substantial investment as part of the regeneration of central Newport and is described in a council report as a “vital part of city-centre life”.

The council first introduced a PSPO for the arcade in 2020 following complaints including property damage, graffiti, drug use and the area “being used as a toilet”.

Gates were subsequently installed to prevent public access during the night.

A new council report describes the measure as “very successful”, saying the gates had “eliminated” late-night problems and improved the experience for businesses and visitors during the day.

However, the council says antisocial behaviour remains a risk within the wider city centre and has “increased in recent months”.

It is therefore proposing to renew the Market Arcade order, allowing the gates to continue to be locked and public access prevented during the evening and overnight.

PSPOs last for three years and the proposed renewal is expected to be subject to a two-week public consultation.

A final decision on extending the order will then be made by councillors.

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