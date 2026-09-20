Craig Bellamy reveals ‘agony’ of ruptured appendix on family holiday in Spain

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has revealed how a ruptured appendix left him in intensive care.

Bellamy was on a family holiday in Spain in August 2025 when he collapsed and ended up having emergency stomach surgery.

“It’s stupid but I thought I had stomach cramps because I went to the gym the day before,” Bellamy said ahead of Wales’ upcoming Nations League A programme.

“On the Saturday I woke up and it was killing. I thought it was all the stupid sit-ups I had been doing

“I was in agony all day. I got through the day, but on the Sunday I was in more pain.

“I spoke with the missus about going to the Beach Club with the kids and I was like: ‘Yeah, we’ll get there and this is going to wear off’.

“I had a coffee but then I was sweating and I just keeled over. My missus said: ‘You need to go to the doctors now’.

“My appendix had ruptured and I was in intensive care for a good week. It used to kill you before surgery came in.”

A few weeks later Bellamy made a 6,000-mile round trip for Wales’ World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan.

Wales won the game 1-0 but eventually missed out on qualifying for this summer’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Bellamy said: “There was no danger of missing the game but I had to have check-ups.

“But if you look back at the Kazakhstan game, you could see how white I was. I was really struggling.

“I told the players because I wanted to know if anyone had been through it. One or two had.

“My first words to them were: ‘How painful is this?’ I’ve never known anything like it. It was a bad summer.”

Wales start the extended four-match international break on Thursday against Portugal in Lisbon before playing Denmark in Copenhagen three days later.

Bellamy’s side then return to Cardiff for home games against Norway and Denmark.