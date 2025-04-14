Creation of new primary school set to be decided

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

A council in south Wales is expected to finalise the creation of a new primary school this week.

Cabinet members will meet on Wednesday to discuss the proposed amalgamation of Hendre Infants and Hendre Juniors, in Caerphilly town.

The move has won the support of many pupils, according to a report by the council, which found 176 of the schools’ 195 older pupils supported closer links.

Merger

The two schools sit opposite each other, on St Cenydd Road, and will remain at their current sites if the merger is approved – but will then function as a single primary school.

The council said amalgamating the two schools will offer a “more formal way of extending existing collaboration and promoting closer working relationships”.

According to the council, the governing bodies of both schools have also supported the merger.

If the deal is agreed this week, the two schools will amalgamate to form a new primary school with effect from September.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

