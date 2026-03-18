Creative Wales and Media Cymru fund 15 Welsh creative businesses to explore digital platforms

Welsh creative businesses are turning their attention to digital platforms thanks to funding to explore innovative approaches to digital content creation and distribution.

The Media Cymru x Creative Wales x NFTS Cymru Wales Digital Platforms Fund is designed to create time and resource for Welsh independent film and television, games, animation and music companies to focus on research, development and innovation (RD&I).

The 15 funded projects have each been funded £20,000 and will spend four months developing original digital content. Additionally, they will research how to maximise the opportunities of digital platforms including commercialisation strategies, prospective collaborations, and audience engagement and interaction.

Funded projects span creative disciplines including gaming, animation, documentary, puppeteering, comedy, Welsh-language music and drama.

Companies will focus their R&D on emerging online formats such as vertical dramas and vodcasts as well as exploring digital content through the lens of livestream, short form and AI workflows.

Jack Sargeant MS, Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: “Wales has always been home to exceptional creative talent, and this fund is about ensuring our industry is equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

“These 15 companies represent scale and ambition of Welsh creative businesses – from film, tv and animation to music – and we’re excited to see how they push boundaries over the coming months.

“By investing in research and development now, we’re helping Welsh creatives build the skills, knowledge and commercial models they need to reach global audiences and compete at the highest level.”

Dr Matt Boswell, Programme Manager at Media Cymru, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Creative Wales and NFTS Cymru Wales on this new R&D fund.

“Since Media Cymru started in 2022, the world of content creation, distribution and consumption has changed dramatically with digital platforms such as YouTube revolutionising media habits.

“Ofcom’s most recent Annual Reportshows that YouTube is now the second most-watched service in the UK, behind the BBC. And while children and younger adults are driving this trend, over 55s have doubled their time on the service in the last year.

“As such, the content on these platforms is evolving, and so is the approach of broadcasters with the likes of the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 all now committed to making their content available on digital platforms.

“The Digital Platforms Fund has been designed to ensure Welsh production companies can innovate in this space and stay ahead of the game.

“They will develop new content for digital platforms while engaging with experts and undertaking research that will deepen their understanding of algorithms, online communities, and how to commercialise their intellectual property (IP).”

Companies funded through the Digital Platforms Fund are: Bomper Studio, Boom Cymru , Bumpybox, Good Gate Media, House 7 Creative, On Par Productions, Postcard Media, Rondo Media, Slam Media, Awkward Studios, Bright Branch Media, Cwmni Da, NATA MEDIA, Sain (Recordiau) Cyf and Wild Dream Films.

John Giwa-Amu, Producer and founder of Good Gate Media, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Media Cymru and Creative Wales for supporting our innovative R&D process, allowing us the opportunity to responsibly explore AI technologies and create new opportunities for creatives across digital platforms.”