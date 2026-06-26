‘Creativity and Cymraeg’ celebrated at first Eisteddfod Grangetown

Nation Cymru staff

Calls for more Welsh language and cultural activities in one of Cardiff’s most diverse neighbourhoods has led to the very first Eisteddfod Grangetown.

The Cardiff University event, delivered by Community Gateway in partnership with local people, celebrated Welsh language and culture across a day of art exhibitions, music, poetry, dance competitions, food and Welsh taster sessions to inspire new learners.

Local artists, schools, community groups and companies were given a platform to perform, exhibit, and showcase their work, with 69 entrants competing across nine categories for under 12s, under 19s and adults.

Choirs from Ninian Park and St Patrick’s RC Primary Schools sang at the event, which also featured live performances from Melda Lois and Antwn Owen Hicks, who was crowned Learner of the Year at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Pontypridd in 2024.

Grangetown resident and Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, Dr Dafydd Trystan Davies, led the traditional Chairing ceremony (Y Gadair) to appoint the successful bard, Melda Lois.

One attendees commented: “Sylfaen gref er mwyn parhau i ddatblygu arno, llongyfarchiadau i’r trefnwyr / A strong foundation to continue to develop on, congratulations to the organisers.”

Another shared: “Gobeithio bydd eisteddfod eto blwyddyn nesa! / Hopefully there will be an Eisteddfod again next year!”

While other comments included “Lyfli gweld y Gymraeg mor amlwg yn Grangetown / Glad to see the Welsh language so prominent in Grangetown,” and “It was a great day! Inclusive, exciting and very fun!”

Professor Wendy Larner, President and Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University, attended the celebration.

She said: “Sharing cultures, identities and one another’s’ stories are how we build community and events like the Eisteddfod Grangetown are absolutely at the heart of this tradition.

“We have a ten-year commitment to this neighbourhood through our Community Gateway initiative, and this event is yet another milestone in our relationship with the people who live and work here.

“What an amazing experience the Eisteddfod has been – one that celebrates Welsh in a deeply multicultural part of the city. After all, this is the kind of city that Cardiff is – Welsh and multicultural, and I’m really proud of that.”

Eisteddfod Grangetown was a collaboration between Community Gateway, Y Gymdeithas Gymraeg Grangetown, Dysgu Cymraeg Caerdydd and Grange Pavilion. It is part of the growing legacy of Cardiff University’s Community Gateway team, an award-winning flagship engagement project, which has enjoyed a long-term partnership with Grangetown residents and businesses since its launch in 2015.

Grange Pavilion, a previously vacant bowls pavilion, was redeveloped following £2m of investment. It now houses a café, co-working spaces, rooms to hire for community events as well as a biodiverse garden and green for play, health and wellbeing, and seasonal growing.

The project has also seen more than 100 projects come to life, each delivering lasting and meaningful benefits for the community, alongside over 30 sector partners, including Cardiff Council and Welsh Government.

Dr Eleri James, Welsh Language Commissioner’s office and resident of Grangetown, said: “A huge llongyfarchiadau to the team who worked so diligently to organise Grangetown’s first Eisteddfod.

“It was a great success and an opportunity to showcase the talents of our community and invite everyone to enjoy the Welsh language. A special chance to celebrate the creativity and Cymraeg that thrive in our unique little corner of Cardiff.”

Eisteddfod Grangetown was funded by Cardiff University’s Future Generations Fund, by Research Wales Innovation Fund (RWIF).