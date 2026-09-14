Crematorium becomes first in Wales to secure top environmental award

Nation.Cymru staff

A council-run crematorium has become the first in Wales to receive the highest award under an environmental scheme for the funeral sector.

Margam Crematorium, near Port Talbot, has been awarded Gold under the Greener Globe Funeral Standard (GGFS), making it one of three crematoria in the UK to have achieved the accolade.

The scheme assesses the environmental performance of organisations in the funeral sector, with sites audited across areas including energy use, waste, supply chains, grounds management and the cremation process.

Margam Crematorium, which is run by Neath Port Talbot Council, has focused on reducing the amount of gas used by its cremators.

It has also been working with a manufacturer in Leeds on measures aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the cremation process, which could eventually be used by other crematoria.

The crematorium has served families in the area since 1969 and is housed in a listed building.

Carolyn Day, director of the Greener Globe Funeral Standard, said: “This achievement demonstrates that meaningful environmental progress comes from commitment, collaboration and a determination to continually improve.

“We are proud to recognise Margam Crematorium and Neath Port Talbot Council with the GGFS Gold Award and congratulate the whole team on this well-deserved success.”

Cllr Ted Latham, chair of the Margam Crematorium Joint Committee, said: “It is wonderful to receive this prestigious award which recognises the investment made by the crematorium and the dedication and commitment of our staff.”

Staff at the crematorium said the assessment had prompted them to examine the environmental impact of all aspects of its operation.

They said: “Completing the Trusted Crematorium audit has been a really rewarding project for our crematorium team.

“It has made us look again at how we operate all aspects of the facility from an environmental perspective.

“We’re all delighted to have come so far on our environmental journey, and we are happy to support any other Welsh crematoria who want to learn from our experience.”

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