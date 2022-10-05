Cricket club fundraiser after ‘cowardly racist attack’ nears £6,000

A fundraising campaign set up after Llandaff Cricket Club’s clubhouse was recently targeted by “cowardly racist vandals” has raised nearly £6,000.

Racist graffiti, including a swastika, was daubed inside and equipment was damaged and stolen from the club, which brings together children and adults from multi-ethnic and multi-religious backgrounds to grow the game.

“Last week our club was targeted by racist vandals who thought they could stop us from striving to diversify cricket. It hasn’t worked,” Llandaff Cricket Club said after the vandalism.

A gofundme page has now been set up, which has raised £5,830 to date.

“Llandaff Cricket Club serves a diverse community in the heart of Cardiff with vital access to safe, outdoor exercise,” the community club’s recovery from racist vandalism fundraising page stated.

It added: “We want to turn this moment of pain into a moment of hope. We’re calling on the community to support us in raising funds for new modern, secure, high-quality facilities worthy of the people who use them.

“Your money will go towards the Bounce Back Better Fund, which will support the club in embarking on its long-awaited development project.

“For years the club has been trying to level-up our facilities, and now we are closer than ever. If we can make up the current £20,000 shortfall with help from the community, we can make this dream a reality.

“It’s simple: better facilities mean more children’s lives are changed through cricket.

“So please donate what you can, share the word and tell people in your community about Llandaff – the cricket club expanding access to cricket, bridging community divides and standing up to cowardly, racist vandals.”

