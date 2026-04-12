Crime and anti-social behaviour fall after police crackdown in hotspot area

Crime has fallen sharply in a Swansea neighbourhood following targeted policing under a national crime reduction initiative.

Dyfatty has seen a 12% drop in overall crime and a 69% reduction in reported anti-social behaviour between 15 January and 15 March, compared with the same period last year, according to South Wales Police.

The figures follow the first phase of the “Clear, Hold, Build” programme, which focuses on tackling serious crime and improving community safety through coordinated enforcement and partnership working.

During the two-month period, officers carried out 28 proactive arrests for offences including assault, robbery, drug-related offences and weapons possession. A further 45 stop searches were conducted, with 15 leading to positive outcomes such as arrests or out-of-court disposals.

Police also issued 38 directions requiring individuals to leave the area in response to anti-social behaviour, alongside four community protection warning notices for repeat offenders. Five misuse-of-drugs warrants were executed at addresses identified through intelligence-led policing.

Acting Chief Inspector Andrew Hedley said the results reflected a coordinated effort between agencies.

He said: “These early results reflect the strong partnership approach we’ve established with our local authority colleagues, support services and the community itself.

“Our continued presence in Dyfatty is making a real difference, and we are committed to building on this progress to ensure residents feel safe and supported.”

The initiative, known locally as “Building a Better Dyfatty”, is the flagship project of the Swansea Public Services Board and follows similar schemes in areas including Merthyr Tydfil, Adamsdown, Roath and Butetown.

The initial “Clear” phase, led by police, focuses on enforcement and disruption of criminal activity and is expected to last around 12 months.

This will be followed by a “Hold” phase led by Swansea Council and partner organisations, aimed at maintaining progress and preventing the return of criminal activity.

A longer-term “Build” phase will run alongside this work, focusing on investment, economic development and strengthening community resilience in the area.