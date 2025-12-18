Crime cash saves much-loved community cafe

Ella Groves

Cash seized from criminals has helped to secure the future of a much-loved church-run community cafe.

The Trinity Outreach Project which runs the Community Cafe at Holy Trinity Church in Rhyl, has been welcoming over 20 people each week for crafts, conversation, and a hot lunch since July.

Originally a pilot project, its success convinced organisers to make it a permanent fixture for vulnerable people across the town.

Thanks to a grant from the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT), partly funded by money recovered from criminal activity under the Proceeds of Crime Act, the cafe will be able to continue into the new year.

Rev. Helen Gheorghiu Gould, transition minister for the Aber Morfa Mission Area, who led the project said: “It soon showed its worth as we found out from people what they wanted to happen here and it was launched in late July with the grant from PACT ensuring we could commit to keeping it going.”

She added: “It has attracted vulnerable people and those with mental and physical health needs, homeless people, people with addictions, as well as local people who just want to come and participate in community life. It is this range of participants which has been a hallmark of its success.

“Some people with addictions have started to attend rehabilitation through connecting with services via the café and we have been able to support and encourage others to seek help and put them in touch with local agencies.”

Residents from the local area have also expressed their support for the project, Former Church Warden and now a regular at the cafe, Rosemary Hughes said: “I come here most Mondays and it’s been amazing what it’s done for the town.

“It’s about involving the church in the community and it makes people feel there’s somewhere they can come and be welcomed and so they come back every week which just shows that it’s needed and you don’t have to be a member of the church to come.”

Retired coach driver, Archie McIntyre, added: “I go to services at the church and I started coming here for a bit of company after losing my wife.

“I enjoy the craft workshop they have and I’m pleased it’s carrying on.”

PACT Chair Ashley Rogers said: “The Trinity Outreach Project is a brilliant example of how a relatively small amount of targeted support can create a big impact.

“What the team has achieved here – building a safe, welcoming space for people who might otherwise be isolated – is exactly the kind of community strength we want to encourage across North Wales.

“We awarded the grant because this grant tackles real need on the ground, from loneliness to addiction, and connects people with trusted local support.

“Knowing that the money taken from criminal activity is now helping residents rebuild confidence and community spirit is precisely why PACT exists and we’re proud to play a part in its future.”

The Trinity Outreach Project is just one of the schemes to support local communities which have been supported by PACT since it launched in 1998.

Over the past 27 years PACT have invested in over 2,500 projects across north Wales, encouraging positive and sustainable community development.