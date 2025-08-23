Criminals to face being banned from pubs under new sentencing powers

Criminals could be banned from pubs, concerts and sports grounds under plans to give judges powers to pass tougher community sentences.

Offenders could face limits on driving, travel bans and restriction zones confining them to specific areas under the proposals, which would apply in England and Wales.

Those who break the conditions could face being dragged back in front of a judge and given a tougher punishment.

Prisoners

Similar restrictions could also apply to prisoners let out on licence, while mandatory drug testing will also be expanded to cover all those released.

The crisis in prison places has led the UK Government to explore alternatives to custody.

Courts already have the power to impose conditions on certain sentences, such as banning football hooligans from grounds, but the new measures would allow them to be imposed for any offence.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “When criminals break society’s rules, they must be punished.

“Those serving their sentences in the community must have their freedom restricted there too.

“These new punishments should remind all offenders that, under this Government, crime does not pay.

“Rightly, the public expect the Government to do everything in its power to keep Britain safe, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Legislation

The Government will bring forward legislation for the new powers, which will be monitored by probation officers.

Courts will be able to hand out the conditions to criminals given community or suspended sentences, while probation officers will be able to set them as part of the terms for offenders on licence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

