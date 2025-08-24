Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Critical flood defences near Newport to be repaired

24 Aug 2025 2 minute read
Failed masonry retaining wall – Image: Kier

Critical flood defences near Newport will be repaired in a bid to protect communities and a vital nature reserve and wetland.

Natural Resources Wales has appointed construction and property group Kier to undertake the £620,000 improvement works near the Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve which are due to start this summer.

The project will include stabilising the banks downstream of the Goldcliff, Fishers Gout Tidal Outfall structure in the Caldicot Level, to reduce both erosion and the undermining of the sea defences in the Severn Estuary.

The temporary solution previously put in place to stabilise the retaining walls will also be replaced, improving fish passage and installing winches to improve operational safety.

‘Special’

Eddie Quinn, managing director for environment, Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks, said: “This lowland landscape is a very special place for people living, visiting, or working nearby.

“Designated as part of the Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve, the mosaic of diverse habitats makes it a haven for wildlife.

“Our team is looking forward to bringing Kier’s experience of constructing flood defence schemes as we work closely with Natural Resources Wales and the local community.”

Temporary flood defence at Newport

Sensitive

Mark Groves, Project Executive from Natural Resources Wales said: “This is a complex project in a highly constrained and environmentally sensitive location.

“As we move into the construction phase, we’re addressing a range of technical and logistical challenges — from working between protected marine and river habitats to operating large machinery with limited access via narrow roads and lightweight bridges.

“Appointing Kier as Principal Contractor gives us confidence that we have the right expertise in place to deliver this important scheme safely, responsibly, and with respect for both the local community and the surrounding environment.”

Kier is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction and property group. Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK, and we are committed to leaving lasting legacies through our work.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.