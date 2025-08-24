Critical flood defences near Newport to be repaired

Critical flood defences near Newport will be repaired in a bid to protect communities and a vital nature reserve and wetland.

Natural Resources Wales has appointed construction and property group Kier to undertake the £620,000 improvement works near the Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve which are due to start this summer.

The project will include stabilising the banks downstream of the Goldcliff, Fishers Gout Tidal Outfall structure in the Caldicot Level, to reduce both erosion and the undermining of the sea defences in the Severn Estuary.

The temporary solution previously put in place to stabilise the retaining walls will also be replaced, improving fish passage and installing winches to improve operational safety.

‘Special’

Eddie Quinn, managing director for environment, Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks, said: “This lowland landscape is a very special place for people living, visiting, or working nearby.

“Designated as part of the Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve, the mosaic of diverse habitats makes it a haven for wildlife.

“Our team is looking forward to bringing Kier’s experience of constructing flood defence schemes as we work closely with Natural Resources Wales and the local community.”

Sensitive

Mark Groves, Project Executive from Natural Resources Wales said: “This is a complex project in a highly constrained and environmentally sensitive location.

“As we move into the construction phase, we’re addressing a range of technical and logistical challenges — from working between protected marine and river habitats to operating large machinery with limited access via narrow roads and lightweight bridges.

“Appointing Kier as Principal Contractor gives us confidence that we have the right expertise in place to deliver this important scheme safely, responsibly, and with respect for both the local community and the surrounding environment.”

