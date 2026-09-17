Critics accused of ‘scaremongering’ over controversial data centre plans

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Campaigners opposing controversial plans for a major data centre have been accused of “scaremongering” amid an increasingly bitter row over the development.

The plans would see a data centre built on the site of Cardiff East Park and Ride in Llanrumney.

Curtis Hall Ltd submitted the proposals to Cardiff Council at the beginning of this year and they have since attracted opposition from local campaigners, councillors and Members of the Senedd.

Earlier this month, the Welsh Government issued a holding direction preventing the council from granting planning permission while ministers consider whether to call in the application and make the final decision themselves.

The council can, however, still consider the application and could refuse permission.

The latest intervention in the row came from Llanrumney councillor Lee Bridgeman, who accused opponents of exaggerating the potential impact of the development.

Replying to a hidden comment on the Llanrumney Labour Facebook page, Cllr Bridgeman wrote: “The scaremongering that’s been spread is unbelievable, there’s data centres in Newport and there have been no adverse effects to local residents, no hikes in electricity bills and no shortages in water!”

It has previously been reported that neighbours of the 50-acre Vantage data centre campus in Newport are worried about noise, its visual impact and whether it will affect house prices.

However, a spokesperson for the developer said it was “committed to being a good neighbour”.

In the United States, where there are more than 4,000 data centres, residents have reported intrusive noise and increased costs for electricity and water.

Curtis Hall Ltd has previously denied to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that these concerns would be an issue.

Cllr Bridgeman, who also serves as Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “For years we have been told by Llanrumney residents that they need a third exit and that’s what we intend to deliver.”

The data centre plans include a bridge across the River Rhymney.

Drawbacks

Asked by the LDRS whether he stood by his comments and whether the benefits of a third exit would outweigh any drawbacks from the development, Cllr Bridgeman said: “I stand by the main point I was making on Facebook.

“As Llanrumney’s elected representative I have consistently supported residents’ long-standing calls for a third exit from the community and I believe improved access is important for Llanrumney.

“My reference to ‘scaremongering’ was about claims being presented as fact before the planning process has properly assessed the potential impacts of the proposed development.

“I fully accept that residents are entitled to raise legitimate concerns about issues such as traffic, infrastructure, energy use, water, noise, and the environment and these should be properly considered through the planning process.

“In relation to my comments about other data centres in Newport my point was that we should look at the evidence rather than assume that the proposed development at East Cardiff Park and Ride will automatically result in the impacts being suggested.

“I accept that describing this as having had ‘no adverse effects’ was too broad and I would not want that wording to suggest that there are no issues that require proper assessment.

“On the third exit I believe delivering this long-standing piece of infrastructure would be a significant benefit to Llanrumney. If the proposed development can facilitate its delivery, while also satisfying the necessary planning, environmental, and technical requirements, then I believe that is something the community should consider seriously.

“The planning application must, of course, be considered through the proper process and I will continue to represent the interests of Llanrumney residents throughout that process.”

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