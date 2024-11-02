Critics slam Omaze ‘Escape to Wales’ prize draw

Stephen Price

Critics have slammed Omaze UK’s Welsh prize draw, which asks entrants to enter an online prize draw if they are ‘ready to escape to Wales’.

In a series of television and social media adverts, Omaze is currently asking: “READY TO ESCAPE TO WALES?

“You could get away from it all, in the wonderful Welsh countryside, when you enter the all-new Omaze Great Escape House Draw supporting Scouts.

“For your chance to win this £500,000 house in picturesque Powys, plus £50,000 in cash, enter now.

“What are you waiting for?”

Prize draw

Overlooking the fact that this house is worth half a million pounds, Omaze describe themselves as a “for-profit company with a revolutionary approach that enables people to change the world. Through our House Draws, we raise funds and awareness for incredible UK causes in record time, while making our lucky winners multi-millionaires.”

Ready for your first tour of the Wales Great Escape house? 🤗 Our new presenter, Emma, is here to show you the Contemporary House, worth £500K+ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 It could be yours, along with £50K, when you enter the Great Escape House Draw, Wales Now* 👉 https://t.co/CiS3F9AGbt pic.twitter.com/qgNrp7pg5r — Omaze UK (@OmazeUK) October 29, 2024

The Omaze Great Escape House Draw offers gamblers the chance to ‘escape the everyday’ and win unique properties in idyllic locations.

This is the first ever Omaze Great Escape House Draw set in Powys – in the village of Gladestry, in easy reach of Hay on Wye, offering entrants the chance to win a ‘rural retreat’ set within four acres worth over £500,000 and £50,000 in cash.

To further entice entries, the draw is supporting Scouts.

Omaze say: “By entering the Wales Great Escape House Draw, you’ll be supporting Scouts to help young people get active, make friends and learn new skills.

“The minimum guarantee of £100,000 could fund the creation of a further 1,200 Squirrels places.”

“For Wales’ future, see Cornwall”

Responding to one social media post, David Wilton wrote: “This is not right. Wales is not for sale to 2nd homes.”

Another added: “Sick of seeing Wales marketed as an overspill, a theme park and escape. Second home owners and retirees are killing our communities.”

Referring to the impact of second homes and the volume of people moving to Wales, one commenter in a local Facebook group where the post was shared said: “For Wales’ future, see Cornwall.”

Many took issue with the lower value of the house, but others on Facebook were quick to point out how no one local could afford such a home. One wrote: “Wales is not for sale, leave our communities out of this.”

While Gwen Harri shared: “Wales: England’s playground.”

Adrian Cooper shared his sentiments, saying: “Not for me with the oppressive 2nd home persecution council tax policies of the Welsh government.”

Not wanting a ticket for herself, Ema Hewitt eloquently put: “Don’t like it.”

“Retirement dream”

Not everyone was so critical however, with Cath Walker sharing: “Would make an amazing holiday getaway. Precious family times. Fingers crossed.”

Agreeing with it being an ideal second property, Rick Thorpe added: “Looks and sounds fantastic I’m a regular supporter of Omaze and there carefully selected charities …. so I’m in to win it to win it and more than happy to pay the extortionist Welsh council taxes.”

Glen Chapman from Stowmarket commented: “Beautiful, would love to retire there. Desperately need space, peace and quiet. Tickets bought. ”

Have we got a TREAT for you 🎃 It’s the first full tour of the BOO-tiful Wales Great Escape house 👻 No tricks, just your chance to win this Contemporary House, worth over £500K, AND £50K in cash. 🏡💰 Enter the Wales Great Escape House Draw Now* 👉 https://t.co/CiS3F9AGbt pic.twitter.com/B9wk3fTp4E — Omaze UK (@OmazeUK) October 31, 2024

Another wrote: “About time! You made it to Wales!”

Kylie Weller agreed, saying: “That is my retirement dream! Wow!”

Helen Graham from Farnborough commented: “I do love Wales and this would be a wonderful retreat.”

Anna Bella wrote under one Facebook post: “Great idea, if you didn’t want to live in it you could Airbnb it and earn a decent salary!”

Burning issue

Housing has been a hot topic in Wales for decades, with the current economic and housing crises bringing the issue to the forefront.

Only weeks ago, in the same county, hundreds of people attended a Nid yw Cymru ar Werth (Wales is Not for Sale) rally and march in Machynlleth on Saturday, 14 September.

They were demanding that the Welsh Government introduces a Property Act to alleviate the housing crisis and secure the survival of threatened Welsh-speaking communities.

Campaigners say that a Property Act would establish the legal right of the people of Wales to a home, ensure that houses are treated as a community need rather than financial assets, and facilitate local ownership and community enterprises of property.

‘No future’

Addressing the rally, Delyth Jewell, MS, the deputy leader of Plaid Cymru, said: “Here in Machynlleth was the site of our first parliament. It is a crossroads where our history and our present meet.”

“‘Wales is not for sale’ are the words of our call. To unite, to challenge, to persevere: a call that shows we will not give up.

“Without intervention, there will be no future for our communities. Without intervention, there will be an end to that thread that connects each of us with those who have gone before. The Welsh language has sustained us for centuries. The language is still alive today.

“‘Wales is not for sale’ is the call. And we shout those words until every syllable is echoed in our Senedd today. We will campaign, we will persevere, we will demand change”

Crisis

Dafydd Morgan Lewis from Cymdeithas yr Iaith added: “We are facing a crisis. Our young people are exiled from their communities and unable to find affordable homes to live in.

“The government is committed to securing one million Welsh speakers by 2050. What chance do we have of achieving that if young people cannot afford to live in their communities?

“I have no doubt that Owain Glyndŵr would approve of our rally today and join us in the call for a Property Act, and nothing less!”

In a recent YouGov poll, commissioned by Cymdeithas yr Iaith, 74% of people said they believed the right to housing should be established in Welsh law. Excluding those who answered, ‘don’t know’, 85% supported the principle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

