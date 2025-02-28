Croeso Pubs to go Welsh to celebrate St David’s Day

Independent pub chain Croeso Pubs Ltd is marking St David’s Day by going Welsh for the Week, promoting and celebrating its range of Welsh produce with a selection of food and drink deals.

Kicking off on St David’s Day, the Go Welsh for the Week campaign will be hosted across its eight south Wales venues, with offers on some of Wales’ finest ingredients, ales and spirits from 1st March – 7th March.

The Cardiff-based hospitality company runs popular city centre nightspots The Philharmonic, Retro, Brewhouse, Blue Bell and Daffodil, as well as The Dock in Cardiff Bay’s Mermaid Quay, and community pubs The Discovery in Lakeside and The Bear’s Head in Penarth.

Each venue will have its own selection of food and drink offers throughout the week, but all will have a distinctly Welsh flavour. Customers will be able to tuck into tasty delights like the Cardiff Victoria Park Pie, Welsh beef lasagne, Welsh lamb cawl or Welsh rarebit, washed down with a pint of local ale, including Blue Bell Ale, Brains SA or Jemima’s Pitchfork.

Other offers include a free The Croeso Collection coffee when you buy a Full Welsh Breakfast, Plant-based Breakfast or Big Welsh Breakfast at The Philharmonic, and 20% off meals including Bacon, Cockles and Laverbread, Welsh Lamb Rack or Welsh Cheeseboard at Daffodil.

And, if you’re out on the town this weekend, partygoers will be able to enjoy a ‘tidy’ range of Gavin & Stacey-inspired cocktails, including Oh! What’s Occurin’, Gavlaaar! and Oh My Christ.

Croeso Pubs Area Director Michael Haygarth said: “What better way to celebrate being a proud independent Welsh pub company than giving our loyal customers a chance to enjoy some tasty Welsh food deals for a whole week? Kicking off on St David’s Day, we will be promoting and celebrating all things Welsh throughout all our venues, and we have some fantastic offers on drinks too.

“Whether you want to soak up the surroundings at The Dock, you want a spot of lunch at Blue Bell or you fancy some Gavin and Stacey cocktails at Retro, there is something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming customers to our venues that are dotted around the Welsh capital and its outskirts.

Michael added: “Go Welsh for the Week is the perfect way to say ‘diolch’ to our loyal customers and ‘croeso’ to our new ones.”

