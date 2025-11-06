Cross-border initiative plans to boost visitor economy in the Marches

Powys County Council is leading a major cross-border initiative to boost tourism across the Marches, as part of a new strategy aimed at revitalising the region’s visitor economy over the next five years.

The Marches Forward Partnership (MFP), which brings together councils from Powys, Shropshire, Herefordshire and Monmouthshire, has commissioned a feasibility study outlining a series of proposals designed to improve access, promote heritage and highlight local food and landscapes.

Prepared by Rieth Consulting, the study sets out a roadmap to strengthen the Marches’ identity and attract more visitors to an area frequently praised for its scenery and tranquillity but often overlooked by tourists.

Consumer research carried out as part of the work found that although respondents described the region as “beautiful, peaceful, relaxing, scenic, quiet, green, historic, rural, interesting and natural”, half had never visited.

Analysts say the findings point to the need for more targeted marketing, better transport links and enhanced visitor experiences.

Key proposals include a coordinated marketing campaign under the banner “Marketing the Marches” to increase the region’s visibility, using cross-border branding and data-driven promotion.

Plans under the “Walking with Offa / March the Marches” theme focus on conserving Offa’s Dyke, improving surrounding paths and enhancing access to walking trails.

Other suggested projects aim to improve sustainable transport options, making it easier to reach countryside destinations without a car. A lifestyle-focused campaign — “Pure Marches” — would celebrate local produce and gentle walking routes, while “The Marches Story” proposes digital and physical interpretation of the area’s historical assets. The study also recommends better coordination of existing festivals and events through a unified Marches Festival branding strategy.

Tourism potential

Cllr Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said the proposals demonstrate the benefits of working collaboratively across administrative boundaries.

“Enhancing, improving and marketing the Marches is a vital step forward in unlocking the tourism potential of the region,” he said. “The study offers a clear and ambitious vision for how we can work together across borders to create a thriving visitor economy that benefits our communities, protects our landscapes, and celebrates our shared heritage. I’m proud that Powys is leading on this work and look forward to seeing these ideas come to life.”

The feasibility study will be discussed at a dedicated Marches Forward Partnership workshop later this month.