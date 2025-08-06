Cross party Senedd letter urges First Minister to push for arms embargo on Israel

Emily Price

A cross party group of Senedd Members have come together to urge the First Minister to take action to ensure Wales is not complicit in Israel’s ongoing assault on Palestinian people.

In the rare show of unity, 16 MSs from Labour, Plaid Cymru, the Conservatives, and the Liberal Democrats have signed an open letter to Baroness Eluned Morgan demanding that the Welsh Government takes the following steps:

*Conduct a full review of public procurement contracts to ensure that no businesses are profiting from illegal Israeli settlements or from the arms trade with Israel.

*Develop a transparent plan to divest Welsh pension funds from companies supplying arms used in the conflict.

*Call on the UK Government to implement an arms embargo on Israel.

*Support the full restoration of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which remains a critical lifeline for displaced Palestinians.

*Publicly reject politicised aid mechanisms like the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ and call for the immediate reopening of borders to allow impartial, coordinated humanitarian access based on international principles.

*Implement robust human rights due diligence in all public funding and partnerships, and commit to a review of current procedures to ensure ethical alignment.

‘Peace and justice’

The letter has been signed by former Counsel General Mick Antoniw, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds.

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell, Heledd Fychan, Peredur Owen Griffiths, Sian Gwenllian, Adam Price and Sioned Williams have also added their signature along with Labour’s John Griffiths, Mike Hedges, Julie Morgan, Jenny Rathbone, David Rees and Carolyn Thomas.

Altaf Hussain was the only Welsh Conservative to sign the letter.

The group of 16 wrote: “These are actions rooted not in politics, but in principle – in the belief that Wales can, and should, be a voice for peace and justice.

“Given the urgency of the situation, we would be grateful for a response by August 8.

“We understand this falls within a leave period. Please not that we are planning to make this correspondence public on that date as part of out efforts to keep the issue in the public domain.”

The letter was shared to social media on Monday (August 4) by the campaign group – Cardiff Stop the War Coalition.

Joint Secretary Adam Johannes said: “A review of public contracts and divestment from arms companies complicit in Israel’s brutal assault on the Palestinian people is not only a moral imperative, it is a legal one under international law.

“The politicians call for a UK arms embargo echoes a growing global consensus – No state accused of genocide, engaged in systematic war crimes and apartheid should be armed and enabled by democracies.”

Weapons

The letter comes after Amnesty International accused the Welsh Government of funding a weapons supplier that exports arms to Israel.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed that Welsh ministers had awarded £500,000 to Senior – a manufacturing group that produces systems for the aerospace, defence, land vehicle, and power and energy markets.

Weapons exported by the company include component parts for F-35 fighter jets and Apache gunships.

Further FOI requests exposed that the Welsh Government does not conduct human rights due diligence checks before awarding public money to private companies.

Amnesty warned that this means there are no guarantees that public money isn’t supporting weapons used in potential breaches of international law.

The Welsh Government says the funding awarded Senior was to renovate a building on the company’s site in Crumlin to create and safeguard over 50 automotive jobs in the area.

However, Plaid Cymru accused the First Minister of misleading the Senedd.

In December 2024, Baroness Morgan told the Senedd: “No Welsh Government financial support has been provided to companies in Wales who export arms to Israel since the 7 October attacks.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Plaid Cymru has continuously called on the Labour Welsh Government to do the right thing by showing moral leadership and be a voice for peace and justice.

“In light of recent information about Welsh Government providing money to a company exporting arms to the Israeli government, the Welsh Government must urgently ensure it is not fuelling Israel’s war crimes by taking immediate actions to review its public procurement contracts and divest Welsh pension funds linked to supplying arms to Israel.

“It must also use every lever available to urge the UK Government to implement a full arms embargo and recognise Palestinian statehood with urgency.”

Blockade

The Israeli–Palestinian war was triggered when Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people on October 7, 2023.

Fewer than half of the 50 hostages still in Gaza are believed to be alive.

More than 59,000 Palestinians – including thousands of children – have been killed in the conflict so far, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

As well as bombs, Palestinians are now also facing a deadly surge in malnutrition and starvation amid an aid blockade.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at further military action this week as Israel’s government plotted its next move in the devastated territory.

Earlier this year, the Senedd reiterated its support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and urged the Welsh Government to “review public sector procurement and investments to ensure that ethical standards are upheld.”

Despite supporting this call, no review has taken place.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We thank the Senedd members for their letter and suggestions.

“The suffering in Gaza is intolerable and decisive action is needed to end the humanitarian catastrophe.

“The First Minister has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and a two-state solution.

“The Welsh Government has welcomed the UK Government’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel meets set conditions.

“The international community must act now to find a lasting peace.”

