Cross-party Welsh language group established in the Senedd

Stephen Price

A new Cross-Party Group for the Welsh Language, which aims to act as a bridge between grassroots organisations and legislature held their first meeting in the Senedd yesterday (Tuesday, 15 September).

The group, which also aims to provide a forum for discussion, follows the recent expansion of the Senedd by 36 additional Members. A similar group existed during the Fourth and Fifth Senedds, between 2012 and 2021.

At the first meeting of the new group, Mair Rowlands, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Bangor Conwy Môn, was elected Chair, and Cymdeithas yr Iaith was elected to provide its secretariat.

Other organisations involved in the Group include the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, Dyfodol i’r Iaith, the National Eisteddfod of Wales, UCAC and Welsh-language student unions at universities.

The purpose of the Cross-Party Group for the Welsh Language, as agreed at its first meeting, is to discuss and highlight issues relevant to the Welsh language and Welsh-speaking communities in the Senedd and beyond and work together to secure a future for the language and everyone’s right to learn, use and live their lives through the language in every community across Wales

raise awareness of any issues affecting the Welsh language.

Senedd Members Niamh Salkeld, Huw Thomas, Rebeca Phillips, Lis McLean and Paul Davies were also present for the group’s first meeting.

Mair Rowlands MS said: “I am very pleased to have been elected Chair of the Cross-Party Group for the Welsh Language. It is very encouraging to see so much interest and willingness to work cross-party to strengthen the use and status of the Welsh language in the Senedd and beyond as we re-establish the Group in the Seventh Senedd.

“The Welsh Government has made a number of commitments that will transform the trends of recent decades, such as expanding the Welsh Language Standards, implementing the recommendations of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities, and setting a new target of 50% of children being educated through the medium of Welsh by 2050. I want the Group to play a constructive role in ensuring that these commitments are fulfilled.

“I look forward to working with all the members and organisations involved in the Group during this term to secure a future for Welsh as a thriving language across every aspect of life in Wales.”

Steffan Rees Edwards, on behalf of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, the movement that will provide the Group’s secretariat, said: “We are pleased to see the re-establishment of the Cross-Party Group for the Welsh Language, bringing different voices together to ensure that this Senedd is the one that reverses the trends of recent decades.

“We welcome the Welsh Government’s commitments on the Welsh language. We also welcome the plans that have already been announced – such as the work that has begun on legislating for a Right to Adequate Housing, and on establishing a Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority for Wales. But now is the time to build on these initial steps and move decisively towards implementation, and to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language and Welsh-speaking communities.

“We, as an independent movement and as the secretariat for the Cross-Party Group, will scrutinise the actions of all Members and parties in the Senedd on the Welsh language and on every issue affecting it during the Seventh Senedd. We will be ready to support measures that strengthen the language and our communities, but also ready to challenge when necessary.”

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