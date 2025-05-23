CrossCountry staff to begin industrial action over rest-day working

Staff at rail operator CrossCountry will begin an overtime ban and refuse to work rest days, it has been revealed.

The dispute is over rest-day working.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will take the action from Monday June 9 until October, excluding Sundays.

‘Fair pay’

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry is trying to wriggle out of agreements and block fair pay for our members.

“We will not accept that and our members have been left with no choice but to take industrial action.

“Our members deserve proper recognition for the work they do, and we will campaign until they get it.

“We urge the employer and the Department for Transport to negotiate properly and help us reach a negotiated settlement.”

CrossCountry serves several locations in Wales, including Cardiff, Newport, and stations along the West Wales and Heart of Wales lines.

It also connects Cardiff with Bristol, Nottingham, and Manchester.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

