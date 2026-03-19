Crossrail scheme set to move to construction stage

The first phase of a new tram system in Cardiff is set to move into construction after councillors approved plans to appoint a main contractor for the project.

Cardiff Council has identified construction firm GRAHAM as the preferred contractor for the initial stage of the Cardiff Crossrail scheme, which will create a tram-train link between Cardiff Central station and Cardiff Bay.

The decision, approved by the council’s cabinet on March 19, allows officers to proceed with the appointment subject to final agreement on costs.

The first phase of the project is backed by £100 million in joint funding from the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. It will deliver a new tram connection between the city centre and the Bay, alongside wider public realm and transport improvements.

Planned works include new tram platforms at Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bay stations, a twin-track tramway through Callaghan Square, and redesigned road layouts aimed at improving safety and accessibility. The scheme will also introduce segregated cycle routes, new pedestrian crossings, landscaping and sustainable drainage.

The tram link is expected to improve connections between the city centre and Cardiff Bay, including access to the new 16,500-seat indoor arena currently under construction.

The wider Cardiff Crossrail vision would eventually see a tram network linking Plasdwr in the north-west of the city to a proposed new Parkway station in the east, although those later phases remain subject to future funding.

Dan De’Ath, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning and transport, said the project formed part of a long-term plan to improve public transport across the city.

“Cardiff Crossrail is a bold and ambitious plan to deliver a new tram system for the city – one that will eventually stretch from the north west to the east, connecting with the proposed Parkway Station. With further investment, we aim to create a reliable, affordable cross-city tram service that links some of Cardiff’s most underserved communities to the rail network for the first time.

“This is a long-term investment in Cardiff’s public transport infrastructure and will play a key role in supporting major developments across the city, including the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Railway Station, the regeneration of Callaghan Square, and the new Arena and Atlantic Wharf development in Cardiff Bay.

“The vision for Cardiff Crossrail is clearly set out in the city’s 10-year transport vision. This is about building a greener, more sustainable and affordable transport system.”

Welsh Government transport secretary Ken Skates said the scheme would improve travel for residents and visitors, while Dan Tipper, chief infrastructure officer at Transport for Wales, said it would strengthen links between the city centre and the Bay.

Complex

Construction of the tramway through Callaghan Square is expected to be complex and will involve traffic management measures while work is carried out. The council said a phased construction plan had been developed to reduce disruption and coordinate with other major projects in the city.

Final contracts are expected to be completed in the spring, with construction due to begin in summer 2026 and the first phase scheduled for completion in 2028.