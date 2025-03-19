Crowds queue around the block for new charity donation centre in Cardiff

Crowds of people have queued around the block to see a new donation centre in Cardiff which will offer affordable items that promote sustainability and up-cycling.

The Salvation Army opened the doors to its new store on Colchester Avenue in the Welsh capital on Wednesday (March 19).

The new donation centre is the 57th store of its kind to be opened by the charity as a place to donate, shop and get involved with the community.

Nicola Crawford, Director of Retail, Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd said: “Our donation centres are all about community and affordability.

“Each donation centre has a similar look and feel, all offer a large shopping area with furniture, homeware, fashion and electricals. We reuse and repurpose locally, including larger items and white goods.

“But it’s the focus on the community that makes each donation centre special to the people it serves.”

Generous

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Roberts is the leader of The Salvation Army in Wales: “Many people are familiar with our charity shops, but larger donation centres such as this give an opportunity for us to receive and sell a greater quantity and wider range of goods.

“Wherever these centres have opened we have had many generous donations of clothes, furniture and other items so that people have been able to buy at reasonable prices.

“This has been greatly appreciated during the cost-of-living crisis. The added benefit is that all the profits go towards our other work, such as support for older people, children, families and people experiencing homelessness”.

The centre is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

It will also create a volunteering place for members of the local community who want to offer support and become part of the team.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

