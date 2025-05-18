Crowds turn out to celebrate 2026 National Eisteddfod

Over a thousand local residents and members of Gorsedd Cymru formed a procession through the streets of Narberth over the weekend, to celebrate the visit of the National Eisteddfod in a year’s time.

The procession, which was the largest to welcome the Eisteddfod to an area for many years, was followed by a colourful ceremony held in the Gorsedd Circle.

During the ceremony, the first copy of the List of Competitions is presented to the Archdruid, and this year, John Davies, Chair of the local Executive Committee, had this honour.

‘Privilige’

He said: “It was a privilege to present the List of Competitions to the Archdruid. This is the culmination of many months work by the local committees. We’ve been meeting regularly to discuss ideas, poems and songs, and it’s great to share everything with the whole of Wales.

“It was also a privilege to walk through Narberth with so many community groups and civic members to welcome the Eisteddfod to the area.

“There was a lovely atmosphere on the procession and we want this feeling of celebration and welcome to continue throughout the year and during festival week itself.”

As well as presenting the first copy of the List of Competition, the ceremony was also a chance for the Archdruid, Mererid to address the crowd from the Maes Llog, and she had a strong message – peace.

Peace

She said: “One of the brightest pupils of this town’s grammar school pleaded for peace throughout his life – Waldo Williams – the poet who dared to ask all the big questions: ‘What is living?’ ‘What is forgiving?’

“… Friends! I don’t need to remind you that our land, sea and the air above our heads are used to this day to practice warfare, and that the old threats return constantly to claim more of our country. I only ask a question from the Maen Llog this morning: What value that turns not into a mockery, a shame, when we kill each other?”

With the List of Competitions presented to the Archdruid, copies are now available in shops across Wales with the 2026 Eisteddfod competition portal open in January.

Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las is held from 1-8 August next year. The catchment area includes Pembrokeshire, south Ceredigion and west Carmarthenshire.

This year’s Eisteddfod will held in Wrecsam from 2-9 August. For more information visit here.

