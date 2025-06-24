Crown estate wind project touts £1.4bn boost and new jobs

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

The Crown Estate has announced the latest step forward in the development of two offshore floating wind farms planned for the Celtic Sea.

In June 2025 the estate, which manages the sea-bed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, announced that Equinor and Gwynt Glas – a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK and ESB – will be their preferred partners to build two new wind farms set off the coast of south west Wales and England.

The project could eventually create thousands of new jobs for places like Port Talbot in the future, as well as generating a £1.4bn economic boost for the UK, and powering millions of homes.

They could also be among the largest floating wind developments in the world once completed.

Forefront of wind market

A spokesperson for The Crown Estate said: “The UK has cemented its place at the forefront of the global offshore wind market with some of the world’s most experienced offshore wind developers being selected to deliver two new floating windfarms off the coasts of Wales and South West England.”

The news follows seperate details from The Crown Estate of a £400 million investment into the UK’s offshore wind supply chain earlier this month.

Speaking after the announcement the council leader for Neath Port Talbot, Steve Hunt said: “This announcement paves the way for progress on the Celtic Sea project and is an extremely important moment for this county borough and for this region.

“We are looking forward to playing our part in developing the local and regional supply chain to maximise the benefits from renewable energy projects in the Celtic Sea, which will in turn contribute to the delivery of a green energy revolution.”

Transformative

Director of RenewableUK Cymru, Jessica Hooper, added: “We welcome this announcement of the first two large-scale floating wind sites in the Celtic Sea, as this technology has the potential to be transformative for the Welsh economy.

“Wales is poised to play a leading role in offshore wind. Over the next decade alone, there is up to £32 billion in economic value at stake, a £4.8 billion opportunity for Welsh businesses, alongside more than 3,000 well-paid jobs.”

