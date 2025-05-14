Cryptosporidium outbreak at Cowbridge farm reaches 81 cases

An outbreak of a parasitic infection linked to public animal feeding sessions at a popular farm in south Wales has now affected 81 people, with health officials urging the public to take hygiene precautions when visiting farms.

Seven new cases of cryptosporidium have been confirmed since last week, all linked to visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop, Marlborough Grange Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan, during March and April.

The infection has led to 16 people requiring hospital care for at least one night.

Officials from Public Health Wales and other agencies met on Wednesday for the fourth time since the outbreak began to co-ordinate the response.

Co-operate

The farm stopped all public feeding sessions involving animals, including calves and lambs, on April 29 and continues to co-operate with the investigation.

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness and is commonly associated with contact with farm animals.

It can spread easily from person to person and poses increased risk to young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Investigate

Beverley Griggs, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to reduce the risk of further transmission.

“Cryptosporidium infection often clears up without treatment, but it can be more serious for vulnerable people.

“We advise anyone who visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea to contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales.”

Symptoms typically appear two to 10 days after exposure and can last up to two weeks.

Public Health Wales warned that infection can still spread after symptoms subside and has urged those affected not to go swimming for two weeks.

Visitors are being reminded to avoid close contact with animals, supervise children closely, and wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals or walking around a farm.

Alcohol hand gels do not provide sufficient protection.

Pregnant women are also being advised to steer clear of newborn lambs during lambing season due to a higher risk of infection.

Further updates and guidance are available on the Gov.uk website.

