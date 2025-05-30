Cryptosporidium outbreak linked to Cowbridge farm reaches 89 cases

Public Health Wales has confirmed a further eight cases of cryptosporidium have been identified following visits to a Cowbridge farm in March and April 2025, taking the total number of infections to 89.

The outbreak of the parasitic infection has been linked to public animal feeding sessions at Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm, with health officials urging the public to take hygiene precautions when visiting farms.

The farm stopped all public feeding sessions involving animals, including calves and lambs, on April 29 and continues to co-operate with the investigation.

Gastrointestinal illness

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness and is commonly associated with contact with farm animals.

It can spread easily from person to person and poses increased risk to young children and those with weakened immune systems.

The latest update was released following the fifth meeting of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team which was held earlier this week.

Susan Mably, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We are continuing to work closely with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to prevent any further spread of infection. Cryptosporidium usually clears up on its own, but it can cause more serious illness in young children and people with weaker immune systems.

“Cryptosporidium can also spread from person to person. If you develop symptoms after being in contact with someone who became ill following a visit to this farm, or any other farm where they have handled or fed the animals, it’s important to get medical advice.

“Washing your hands properly, especially before eating or preparing food, is one of the best ways to stop the infection spreading.”

Symptoms

Symptoms typically appear two to 10 days after exposure and can last up to two weeks.

Public Health Wales warned that infection can still spread after symptoms subside and has urged those affected not to go swimming for two weeks.

Visitors are being reminded to avoid close contact with animals, supervise children closely, and wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals or walking around a farm.

Alcohol hand gels do not provide sufficient protection.

Pregnant women are also being advised to steer clear of newborn lambs during lambing season due to a higher risk of infection.

