Cryptosporidium outbreak linked to farm shop declared over

The cryptosporidium outbreak associated with a farm shop in the Vale of Glamorgan has been declared over following the most recent meeting of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team (OCT).

A total of 89 confirmed cases were linked to the outbreak linked to the Cowbridge Farm Shop. No new cases have been identified since the last OCT meeting was held on 28 May 2025.

An investigation into the outbreak was launched early in May after dozens of people who attended calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions at the farm contracted the infection.

Gastrointestinal illness

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness. It is often linked to contact with animals, particularly young farm animals such as calves and lambs.

The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea, mild fever, and loss of appetite and weight loss.

Susan Mably, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said:“We would like to thank everyone affected by this outbreak for their understanding and cooperation.

“We are particularly grateful to our colleagues from Shared Regulatory Services, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and the Animal and Plant Health Agency for their expertise and partnership throughout this investigation.”

As part of routine public health procedures, a full outbreak review will now take place, and an outbreak report will be produced.

Good hygiene

Although, the outbreak has ended, Public Health Wales has stressed the importance of practicing good hygiene – including thorough handwashing with soap and water – especially after contact with animals or the natural environment.

To help reduce the risk of infection, people visiting farms are reminded to follow these hygiene precautions:

Avoid close contact with animals – including holding, cuddling or kissing animals – this significantly increases the risk of illness.

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals, footwear, clothing, bikes, scooters, prams etc. before eating or drinking. Alcohol based hand gels do not provide sufficient cleaning.

The physical action of washing with soap and water is the most reliable way to remove the parasite from the skin.

Supervise children closely to ensure they wash their hands properly and to avoid close contact, especially cuddling or kissing the animals.

Do not eat or drink while touching animals or walking around the farm.

Remove and clean footwear and wash hands after leaving the farm.

Pregnant women should take particular care to avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season.

