‘Cuckooing’ locations disrupted and drugs seized in County Lines crackdown

Fifteen cuckooing locations were disrupted and class A drugs removed from streets in Wales following proactive police work during the national County Lines Intensification Week in early March.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers in mid Powys coordinated three positive drug warrants at properties in Llandrindod Wells.

The warrants resulted in the seizure and destruction of class A drugs and the intervention of 15 cuckooing locations to end their use for criminal activities.

Officers also made an arrest as well as an individual attending a voluntary interview following the warrants.

County Lines Intensification Week took place between 2 and 8 March, and is in place to obstruct organised criminals who transport illegal drugs across policing and authority boundaries, usually by exploiting children or at-risk people.

Criminals often take over properties of vulnerable individuals through intimidation, and then use it to operate criminal activity from, which is known as cuckooing.

Sergeant Sarah Evans, of the Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention (NPP) team in mid Powys, said: “We delivered a successful plan as part of County Lines Intensification Week, with excellent support from colleagues such as the Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in Powys, response and armed officers, special constabulary and the dog section, who all worked closely with our dedicated NPP officers.

“Among the targeted properties we focussed on, there was one arrest and a voluntary interview in relation to drug offences, with the drugs being seized and removed from circulation.

“Fifteen cuckooing location visits were conducted by neighbourhood officers, resulting in signposting and support given to these vulnerable individuals. This included referrals to partner agencies to help safeguard individuals from any further exploitation.

“Obstructing these criminal gangs remains a year-round priority for Dyfed-Powys Police, with enforcement activity and safeguarding work to raise awareness taking place every week. Intensification periods help to shine a spotlight on these issues and send clear messages to those intent on causing harm.”

For more information about cuckooing, including signs to look out for and who the victims are, visit the Dyfed-Powys Police site here.