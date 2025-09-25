Cult Welsh denim brand finds new owners
Stephen Price
The team behind cult jeans manufacturer Hiut have announced that they’ve handed the baton on to new investors who have vowed to keep Cardigan ‘making jeans again’.
Taking to their social media platforms, Cardigan-based Hiut wrote: “When you start a company, you never think about the day you will leave it.
“Well, this is that day.
”It’s time for both me and Clare to pass the
baton on to the team and the new owners.
“As you know, the last couple of years
have been – let’s say – a fight to stay in
business.
”But thankfully, last December, we found
an investor.
“Someone who could see beyond the
struggle and saw the potential.
“They were customers. They came to visit
the factory as part of their holiday. They
believed in a town that made jeans again.
”In short, they saved the business. And for
that one, brave decision – we’ll be forever
grateful.”
The post continues: “There are many thank-yous to make
before we take our leave.
”To our original shareholders who backed
our dream of getting the town making
jeans again. Over the years, they have got
the least mentions and praise but gave us
the most trust and patience. Thank you to
the crazy ones.
“To the town folk. You just wanted us to win
from the start. And whenever we asked for
help, you gave it. Love this town.
“To YOU. Our blinking brilliant customers
who stood by us through the ebbs and
flows of economies, pandemics, and world
events. We believe in creators. We
believe in you. We won’t ever stop. Thank
you.
“To Planet Earth. Our silent shareholder.
We tried to tread lightly. But we know we
can do better. We hope we always can.
“And then finally…
”To the team at Hiut.
“Over the last 14 years, we have found
loyalty.
“You stuck with Hiut when there was no
heating, the warmth came from your
laughter.
“We have found grit. When things got
tough, you just carried on sewing.
“We have found floors that needed
painting, and we have painted them
together.
“We have found factories that needed
moving to, and we have moved to them.
“We have found dance floors that needed
dancing on, and we have danced on
them.
“We have truly found the salt of the earth.
Don’t know what it means, but we do
know you are it.
“Thank you. Love ya. #teamswin
“Together, we got this town making jeans
again.
“So allow us to say this one more time:
“Best from the far west,
“David,Clare, Stella and Tessa.”
‘Making jeans again’
The town of Cardigan used to be Britain’s largest supplier of jeans, employing 10% of its local population through the manufacturing of denim products.
In 2001, Cardigan’s factory closed, leaving 400 people unemployed.
10 years later, Hiut Denim Co was founded, providing jobs for many of the town’s experienced workers and quickly establishing a global reputation for its high-end sustainable jeans.
The company and its team follow a simple mantra: “Do one thing well.”
By focusing solely on the production of quality denim products made by experienced professionals, Hiut has brought the tradition of manufacturing jeans back to its home town.
Follow Hiut on Instagram or visit their website for more information.
