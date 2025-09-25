Cult Welsh denim brand finds new owners

Stephen Price

The team behind cult jeans manufacturer Hiut have announced that they’ve handed the baton on to new investors who have vowed to keep Cardigan ‘making jeans again’.

Taking to their social media platforms, Cardigan-based Hiut wrote: “When you start a company, you never think about the day you will leave it.

“Well, this is that day.

”It’s time for both me and Clare to pass the

baton on to the team and the new owners.

“As you know, the last couple of years

have been – let’s say – a fight to stay in

business.

”But thankfully, last December, we found

an investor.

“Someone who could see beyond the

struggle and saw the potential.

“They were customers. They came to visit

the factory as part of their holiday. They

believed in a town that made jeans again.

”In short, they saved the business. And for

that one, brave decision – we’ll be forever

grateful.”

The post continues: “There are many thank-yous to make

before we take our leave.

”To our original shareholders who backed

our dream of getting the town making

jeans again. Over the years, they have got

the least mentions and praise but gave us

the most trust and patience. Thank you to

the crazy ones.

“To the town folk. You just wanted us to win

from the start. And whenever we asked for

help, you gave it. Love this town.

“To YOU. Our blinking brilliant customers

who stood by us through the ebbs and

flows of economies, pandemics, and world

events. We believe in creators. We

believe in you. We won’t ever stop. Thank

you.

“To Planet Earth. Our silent shareholder.

We tried to tread lightly. But we know we

can do better. We hope we always can.

“And then finally…

”To the team at Hiut.

“Over the last 14 years, we have found

loyalty.

“You stuck with Hiut when there was no

heating, the warmth came from your

laughter.

“We have found grit. When things got

tough, you just carried on sewing.

“We have found floors that needed

painting, and we have painted them

together.

“We have found factories that needed

moving to, and we have moved to them.

“We have found dance floors that needed

dancing on, and we have danced on

them.

“We have truly found the salt of the earth.

Don’t know what it means, but we do

know you are it.

“Thank you. Love ya. #teamswin

“Together, we got this town making jeans

again.

“So allow us to say this one more time:

“Best from the far west,

“David,Clare, Stella and Tessa.”

‘Making jeans again’

The town of Cardigan used to be Britain’s largest supplier of jeans, employing 10% of its local population through the manufacturing of denim products.

In 2001, Cardigan’s factory closed, leaving 400 people unemployed.

10 years later, Hiut Denim Co was founded, providing jobs for many of the town’s experienced workers and quickly establishing a global reputation for its high-end sustainable jeans.

The company and its team follow a simple mantra: “Do one thing well.”

By focusing solely on the production of quality denim products made by experienced professionals, Hiut has brought the tradition of manufacturing jeans back to its home town.

Follow Hiut on Instagram or visit their website for more information.