Cultural hub reduces deficit amid plans for educational play zone

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A city centre’s cultural hub has reduced its financial deficit in recent months while preparing to explore plans for a new educational play and art space.

A report to Wrexham County Borough Council shows the projected end-of-year deficit at community hub Tŷ Pawb has fallen by just over £10,000, following a series of changes to its market hall and events programme.

Utilising funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund, Tŷ Pawb removed six stalls to create additional space for pop-up markets and events.

The new space has made it possible for the site to host additional events and activities, including a beer festival and a coffee showcase.

Tŷ Pawb has also invested funding in additional play equipment and moved its free play work sessions out into the market hall to make them more visible and accessible.

These changes have increased footfall and helped Tŷ Pawb to reduce it’s projected end-of-year deficit of £89,272 down to £78,877.

The centre is also preparing to launch a feasibility study into plans to turn the North Arcade entrance – which has become the main entrance over time – into a permanent art and play gallery.

Using £67,500 of funding received from the Arts Council Wales Capital Investment Fund, Tŷ Pawb will investigate the possibility of reimagining the North Arcade entrance area, installing art and play infrastructure while retaining flexibility to host events and markets.

If it goes ahead, the space will be inspired by the Victoria and Albert Museum’s Young V&A in Bethnal Green.

The museum incorporates secure exhibits in an early years play space to display artworks and artefacts alongside where children interact, encouraging curiosity and learning and has pop-up market style events to promote cultural learning.