Customers back restaurant as outdoor bar faces investigation

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A popular restaurant’s outdoor bar is currently being investigated, sparking outrage from a number of customers.

A campaign has been launched in support of Sid’s Restaurant & Bar in Penarth and the installation of a temporary outdoor bar for the upcoming summer, which the council currently believes was set up without planning permission.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said no formal enforcement action has been taken yet.

The Change.org petition in support of the outdoor bar reads: “This structure is intended as a short-term, seasonal addition, designed to support pre-booked weddings and events, as well as to enhance the experience for customers who regularly visit and enjoy the venue.”

It continues: “Sid’s is a valued local business that has worked hard over recent years to remain open, provide employment, and contribute positively to the Penarth seafront. At a time when several hospitality businesses have been forced to close, it is more important than ever to support those making genuine efforts to sustain local trade and jobs.”

The restaurant’s namesake, Sid Sethi, said: “People are in support. I’ve shown [it] to all the regular customers and the tourists… they want [it] to stay because it’s for them, it’s not for me.”

He continued: “They love sitting here, looking over the sea and having a drink. I want to work within the rules.

“If [the Vale of Glamorgan Council] tell me to take it down, I’ll take it down…it’s a temporary structure, it is not a permanent structure.”

According to the petition, the outdoor bar “does not negatively impact the community”.

Instead, it provides “additional space for customers”, “improved service during busy periods” and “a more enjoyable experience for visitors, even in less favourable weather”.

The petition ends by saying: “We support Sid’s Restaurant & Bar and have no objection to the temporary outdoor bar. We ask the Council to allow this to proceed for the benefit of the business, its staff, and its customers.”

At the time of writing, the petition has amassed 529 signatures.

Liam Jones, operational manager for planning and building control, said: “We can confirm that the council has received two reports from members of the public regarding a structure at a premises in Penarth, the first on 24 March 2026 and a further report on 2 April 2026.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and initial enquiries have identified that the structure has been erected without planning permission. At this stage, no formal enforcement action has been taken.”