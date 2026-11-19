Stephen Price

Welsh language campaigners have raised concerns over cuts of £300,000 to the Welsh Language Commissioner’s budget, announced as part of the Welsh Government’s draft budget earlier this week (Tuesday, 17 November).

In absolute terms, the cut means that the regulator’s budget will fall from £3,511,000 to £3,212,000 for the next financial year.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has said that the cuts are unacceptable, emphasising that the budget needs to be increased, not reduced, in order to deliver on key manifesto promises relating to the Welsh language.

According to Cymdeithas yr Iaith, the Welsh Language Commissioner needs a budget of £6.7 million to carry out its work effectively and to bring its funding in line with the increase in inflation since it was established. The funding allocated to the body in the draft budget is less than half that figure.

On 6 October 2026, the Welsh Language Commissioner prepared a report, ‘Estimate for the financial years 2027-28 to 2029-30’, which was published when the draft budget was laid. In the report, it was noted that they “no longer consider it possible to maintain the workload and address the increase in duties without increasing existing capacity and our underlying costs… in our view, the organisation has now reached the practical limit in terms of achieving further savings or reallocating resources without adversely affecting the effectiveness of its core functions.”

Osian Rhys from Cymdeithas yr Iaith said: “The fact that the Welsh Government intends to make further cuts of more than £300,000 to the Welsh Language Commissioner’s budget is completely unacceptable.

“The Commissioner has faced cuts over the years since it was established, and we have long been calling for the Commissioner’s funding to be restored.

“Had the office received an increase in line with inflation, since it was established in 2011 with a budget of £4.2 million, it would now have a budget of £6.7 million a year, compared with the £3.5 million allocated in the previous financial year.

“The previous Commissioner has already given a clear warning that the organisation cannot continue to operate without an increase in its budget.

“Plaid Cymru’s manifesto also contains key commitments relating to the Welsh language, including extending the Welsh Language Standards to banks, supermarkets and private car parks. These commitments will be much harder to deliver if the Commissioner’s budget as the regulator is reduced.

“The Government has said that ‘strengthening the rights of Welsh speakers and increasing opportunities to use the Welsh language are key priorities’ for it, and the Government’s budget must surely reflect its key priorities. Cutting the infrastructure that guarantees these rights would be inconsistent with that commitment.”

The cut to the Welsh Language Commissioner’s budget comes as part of a wider round of 5% cuts to the budgets of other Commissioners funded by the Welsh Government.

Osian Rhys added:“Unlike the other Commissioners, the Welsh Language Commissioner has a distinct regulatory role in imposing standards that create language rights, monitoring compliance with those standards and enforcing them.

“Another important point is that Welsh is the Welsh Language Commissioner’s main working language internally. The idea of making savings by sharing resources with other offices that do not operate in Welsh is simply not a practical proposal.”

The Welsh Government says: “We are committed to growing and supporting the Welsh language. We are protecting funding for our Welsh language grant partners and supporting our Programme for Government commitments for Cymraeg.

“We recognise the Welsh Language Commissioner’s important and independent role and have sought to strike the right balance between making savings and providing the resources needed to carry out statutory functions effectively.”