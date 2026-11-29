The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed on Saturday it had been the target of a deliberate attack earlier in the week, prompting it to take some services offline as a precaution.

UK Government services could face further cyber attacks, a senior minister has warned as pension and benefits systems remain offline following an attempted hack.

Those services were still offline on Sunday, more than 48 hours after the attempt to gain unauthorised access to DWP systems was detected.

The attack is not thought to have compromised any personal details, and pensions and benefits payments have continued as normal.

Asked about the attack on Sunday, Education Secretary Lucy Powell said the Government was putting more resources into cybersecurity.

She told Sky News: “What is happening is going to happen potentially more frequently.

“And what we’ve got to make sure is that we’ve got the systems in place to deal with them very quickly, and that we protect our data, we protect our systems, and we are resilient, which is what we’re doing.”

Investigations into who is responsible for the attack are still ongoing, with the DWP working alongside the National Cyber Security Centre.

Downing Street has previously said there is no evidence a “malicious actor” had targeted other Government departments.

The breach is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the UK.

Earlier this month, a number of UK meat suppliers said their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.

In recent weeks, fashion retailers Next and Asos have both separately flagged incidents that saw unauthorised access gained to some data.