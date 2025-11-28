Cycle campaign group at odds with council over woodland plan

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

A cycle campaign group is at odds with a Welsh council about a shared-use path coming to a much-loved woodland.

Swansea Bay cycle campaign group Wheelrights wrote on Facebook that it strongly encouraged the council not to Tarmac the route – Old Carriage Drive in the Clyne Valley – but to focus instead on safe segregated routes in urban areas with little or no such provision.

“For example, the roads between Penclawdd and Gowerton, and across Clyne Common are busy roads with cyclists having to share the road with vehicles travelling at 40mph,” said the post, which added that the group had never requested a Tarmac resurfacing of Old Carriage Drive.

The group said it felt “scarce and diminishing resources” should be used more effectively to improve cycle links where needs were urgent.

The picturesque woodland route is a bridleway starting at the end of Clyne Valley Road and finishing 750m to the east where it joins existing shared-use paths leading to Rhyd-Y-Defaid Drive, Sketty, Ynys Newydd Road, Derwen Fawr, and Gower Road, Killay.

The Swansea Council has had discussions with the British Horse Society about the type of surface it plans to install and said the upgrade would mean more people using the route. A map showing its design shows 1.5m-wide verges for horse riders either side of and running along the majority of the upgraded path.

There has been opposition to the plans at a public meeting in Killay earlier this month following on from a protest in October. And a Facebook group called Save The Old Carriage Drive has been set up calling for the “historic pathway” to be saved.

Dunvant and Killay councillors Mary Jones and Jeff Jones organised the meeting and have written to cabinet member for environment and infrastructure, Cllr Andrew Stevens, saying attendees felt like they hadn’t been consulted.

The letter said residents were worried about flooding, especially as someone locally appeared to have dug drainage channels which overflowed, the impact on wildlife, and “the potential for any further increase in traffic including cyclists in this area”.

The letter said cyclists at the western end of the path would have to pedal onto busy Gower Road at a point where it dips and bends.

It also said people had no problem with resurfacing the path with hardcore and that it still had bricks laid down from Clyne brickworks of old.

The council said the £250,000 scheme would provide better access for walkers, cyclists, horse riders, families with pushchairs, and wheelchair users. It said the route used to be a road to the former Derwen Fawr Estate and that ecology surveys have been carried out. Two culverts would be strengthened, it said, and new seats, bird boxes, and information panels installed.

Cllr Stevens said: “During wet weather the uneven surface along the existing route can become very muddy and waterlogged and this makes it difficult for those who have mobility issues.

“Importantly it will remain as a bridleway and we have had detailed discussions with representatives from the British Horse Society who have assisted in advising on the type of surface we plan on installing.”

He said “not everyone will welcome these changes” and, referring to Wheelrights’ post, said he was surprised by what he termed its “sudden opposition”. He said: “They have been fully briefed on these plans during the last six months at our stakeholder group meetings and have not raised any concerns or made any comments in relation to this scheme.”

Cllr Stevens also said the Penclawdd and Gowerton routes mentioned by Wheelrights were part of the council’s plans to improve Swansea’s cycle path network.

Mark Weston, director of access for the British Horse Society, said it sought to ensure all routes were safe and passable. “Going forward we are pleased to be working with the council in respect of the proposed work to the bridleway in Clyne Woods, as well as horse owners and carers in the local area, so that the bridleway is suitable for use by all,” he said.