Cycling accidents leave nearly 100 injured across south Wales

Amelia Jones

Newly released figures have reignited concerns over cycling safety in south Wales, with almost 100 riders injured in road collisions over the past year.

Data obtained by Advice.co.uk shows South Wales Police recorded 93 casualties during the 2024/25 reporting period, underscoring the continued vulnerability of cyclists on the region’s roads.

The numbers paint a worrying picture, middle-aged riders are bearing the brunt, with those aged 45 to 69 making up the largest share of injuries.

As cycling becomes increasingly popular for commuting and leisure, more riders are navigating roads that were never designed with modern cycling demand in mind.

Ageing surfaces, congested junctions and limited dedicated cycling infrastructure continue to heighten the day-to-day risks.

Head of Road Traffic Accident Claims at JF Law Limited, Tracy Chick, said many of the injuries could have been avoided.

She explained that distracted driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of dedicated cycling lanes are often key factors behind these injuries.

“The impact of these crashes can be devastating,” Chick said. “Cyclists commonly suffer broken bones, head injuries, and emotional trauma, alongside the financial burden that follows a serious accident,” she added.

Department for Transport statistics show cyclists as among the UK’s most vulnerable road users. Between 2019 and 2023 an average of two cyclists were killed and 80 were seriously injured every week.

In 2023 alone, 87 cyclists died nationwide, while nearly 4,000 suffered serious injuries.

Urban areas such as Cardiff continue to record the highest number of incidents, with the city accounting for 42 of the region’s injuries over the past three years. Swansea and Rhondda Cynon Taf each recorded 13.

Chick stressed the importance of awareness and seeking guidance for injured cyclists, saying it was vital for anyone in a cycling accident to understand their rights and get advice as soon as possible.

She added: “If the accident was caused by someone else’s negligence, whether that’s a motorist, local authority, or another party, they may be entitled to make a compensation claim to cover medical costs, loss of earnings, and other related damages.”