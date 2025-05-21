Cymdeithas yr Iaith appoints two new paid officers

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has appointed two new members of staff, Cadi Mair Williams and Katie Phillips, to lead the organisation’s communication and political relations work.

Katie Phillips, from Merthyr Tudful, was brought up as the first generation Welsh speaker in her family.

After studying for a degree at Swansea University, Katie was elected Welsh Affairs Officer and then President of the University’s Students’ Union before joining Cymdeithas.

Katie said: “The work of Cymdeithas yr Iaith is important to me because of their commitment to promoting and protecting the Welsh language and culture.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the future prosperity of the Welsh language and to make a difference to our nation.”

Passion

Cadi Mair Williams was raised in Carmarthenshire, one of the Welsh language’s strongholds, and has now settled in Denbighshire. Before stepping into this role, she completed a PhD degree in Music at Bangor University, researching the creativity of Welsh speakers within Welsh entertainment during the last fifty years.

Cadi said: “I feel passionately about the future of the culture and the language, and I firmly believe that the position of the Welsh language should be equal to other languages of the world.

“It is therefore a privilege to work for a movement that has been instrumental to the continued existence of the Welsh language over all these years.”

Strengthening

In addition to the many campaigners who contribute to the organisation’s work voluntarily, the latest appointments mean that Cymdeithas yr Iaith now has a team of four members of staff.

The new officers’ responsibilities will include leading on communication, policy and political engagement across Cymdeithas’ campaigning areas.

Joseff Gnagbo, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith said: “We are proud to welcome not one, but two new members of staff to the Cymdeithas yr Iaith team. Katie and Cadi will bring unique experiences and skills to the role, and it is already clear how fortunate we are to have appointed them to these positions.

“This is an exciting and important development for the organisation, which will enable us to strengthen our mission and our campaigning in order to ensure a prosperous future for the Welsh language as a living community language.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

