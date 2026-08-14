Cymraeg for Kids: Programme celebrates ten years of introducing Welsh to children

Nation Cymru staff

A programme which has helped thousands of parents and expectant parents introduce and use Welsh with their children from the antenatal period onwards is celebrating its tenth anniversary this summer.

Mudiad Meithrin marked the decade of the Cymraeg i Blant (Cymraeg for Kids) scheme by hosting a special Baby Party at the National Eisteddfod recently, bringing families, partners and supporters together to mark this special milestone.

Since it was established, Cymraeg for Kids has programme provides families with information, advice and friendly sessions, including Stori a Chân (Story and Rhyme), Tylino Babi (Baby Massage) and Ioga Babi (Baby Yoga).

The scheme focuses on increasing the numbers of Welsh speakers among children of nursery age through Cymraeg for Kids groups for families of very young children and babies across Wales.

Between them, the Cymraeg for Kids officers (a team of 25) have over 170 years of experience supporting families to pass on the Welsh language. Over the past 10 years, it’s estimated that the officers have run over 16,500 Story and Rhyme sessions for more than 130,000 adults and their families.

During the 12 months up to the end of March 2026 alone, the Cymraeg for Kids team have visited 85 antenatal clinics, speaking to 856 parents about passing on Welsh within the home and delivered 3,192 Stori a Chân (Story and Rhyme Time), Tylino Babi (Baby Massage) and Ioga Babi (Baby Yoga) sessions to nearly 25,000 parents and babies across Wales

Dinah Ellis, Cymraeg for Kids Manager, said: “Supporting parents, carers, and families to pass on or introduce Welsh to their kids is key to reaching a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“Over the past ten years, Cymraeg for Kids has gone from strength to strength with the team offering engaging sessions to support parents by sharing information about Welsh-medium education and childcare, as well as practical ideas on how to bring Welsh into the home.”

Cymraeg for Kids also supports parents in choosing Welsh-medium education, encourages the transmission of Welsh within the home and works with the health sector to share messages about the benefits of using Welsh with babies from the antenatal period onwards.

Dr Catrin Edwards, Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin, said: “Turning 10 is a huge milestone, and we’re thrilled that Cymraeg for Kids is a key part of the Mudiad Meithrin programme, welcoming families to Welsh from day one.

“Singing, playing, and moving together in Welsh allows the language to grow naturally between parents and their babies, starting a language journey for the family that can last a lifetime – through the Cylch Meithrin, into Welsh-medium education, and beyond at home and in the community.

“Over 80 families, partners and friends of the programme came to the Baby Party at the Eisteddfod to mark this special occasion.”

Find out more about Cymraeg for Kids here.

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