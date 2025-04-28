Cymru Football Foundation allocates £1m for off-field facilities for women and girls

In a UK first, £1m has been allocated by the Cymru Football Foundation to help make off-field facilities in Wales more accessible for women and girls.

‘Environments for Her’ has been inspired by the success of the Wales Women’s National Team as they qualified for a first appearance at a major international tournament in Switzerland this summer.

The Cymru Football Foundation now says it’s on a mission to double the number of women and girls’ participation in football through developing new facilities.

Success

The investment will provide the opportunity to help meet the growing demand for grassroots football amongst women and girls while recognising the success of Rhian Wilkinson’s team on the pitch and leave a lasting legacy across the country.

Women’s National Team Manager Rhian Wilkinson said: “The work that’s being done to provide off-field facilities specifically for players across the women’s and girls’ game shows them that they’re as valuable as the boys and the men who play.

"Access to facilities for women and girls is critical for the growth of the game but also their physical and mental wellbeing.

“As we grow as a country it’s so important that we take care of the grassroots landscape – it’s great to have seen some of the facilities that the Foundation has already invested in, and I look forward to seeing more and more going forward.”

Progress

Thanks to the support of its partners – the UK Government, Football Association of Wales and the Premier League – more than £8m has already been invested into facilities supporting participation amongst women and girls by the Cymru Football Foundation since 2022.

The charity supports the development of football through investment and guidance as it delivers on the Football Association of Wales’ (FAW) commitment to develop inspirational fit-for-future football facilities that will improve and grow Welsh football on and off the pitch.

The foundation hopes that their vision to upgrade facilities across Cymru is a new chapter in bolstering these existing developments and growing the game.

Discussing the progress being made in facilities for women in grassroots facilities across the country, Cymru Captain Angharad James said: “The Cymru Football Foundation is making huge strides to address the challenge we have of making football more accessible to our women and girls.

“It’s not just about pitch access, it’s about having those other facilities as well, like safe places to change, for players and officials.”

‘Delighted’

Director at the Cymru Football Foundation Aled Lewis said: “Our Women’s National Team have been an inspiration to thousands of women and girls across Cymru both on and off the pitch.

“Their success is already having a hugely positive impact on our sport, and we’re delighted that we can continue to invest to make the game inclusive for all.

“We’re working hard to deliver facilities that inspire the number of women and girls participating across Wales and we’re committed to providing equal access at all the facilities we invest in.

“This fund reflects the Cymru Football Foundation and FAW’s shared commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion. Aligned to the FAW’s PAWB EDI strategy, the fund aims to ensure all individuals have access to welcoming, safe, and inspiring football environments.

“We look forward to seeing this fund have a lasting impact and recognising the success of Rhian and her players.”

