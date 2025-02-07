Dafydd Elis-Thomas dies aged 78

Martin Shipton

Former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Elis-Thomas – one of the leading figures in Wales’ devolution story – has died after a short illness at the age of 78.

Lord Elis-Thomas, who was also the first Presiding Officer of the National Assembly, was first elected as an MP in 1974 at the age of 27, taking the seat then known as Merioneth from Labour.

Always a controversial figure, he led Plaid from the left in the 1980s.

He moved the by-election that led to the election to Parliament of the IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands, and evidence later emerged that he was targeted by British intelligence agents in an attempt to falsely link him to terrorist activity.

Peerage

He left the House of Commons in 1992 and upset many in Plaid by accepting a peerage against party policy.

He later chaired the Welsh Language Board before returning to represent the latest version of his former constituency at the first National Assembly election in 1999.

Elected as the Llywydd or Presiding Officer, he turned the role into much more than simply chairing plenary meetings. He is widely recognised as one of the main drivers in getting the devolved institution more powers.

He stepped down as Llywydd in 2011 and later made an unsuccessful attempt to become Plaid Cymru’s leader again.

He became disillusioned with Leanne Wood’s leadership of the party and shortly after getting re-elected to the then Assembly in 2016 left Plaid and sat as an Independent AM.

Later he was brought into government by Labour First Ministers Carwyn Jones and then Mark Drakeford, serving as Culture Minister until stepping down from what was now the Senedd in 2021. In recent years he had suffered from ill health.

Tributes

Tributes to Lord Elis-Thomas have been paid by senior politicians.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas. Wales has lost one of its greatest servants, and many of us have lost an irreplaceable friend.

“Dafydd was a true giant of Welsh politics and a passionate champion of our nation, our language, and our culture. From his groundbreaking role as the first Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales to his service in both Houses of Parliament, he helped shape the Wales we know today.

“On a personal level, Dafydd was an inspiration to me from my earliest days in politics. His ability to remain true to his principles while working constructively across party lines showed me what truly effective public service could look like. I had the privilege of working alongside him in the House of Lords, the Senedd and Welsh Government, where his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to Wales were extraordinary.

“What I’ll remember most about Dafydd was his infectious enthusiasm for Welsh culture and dedication to preserving our language. He was equally at home discussing medieval Welsh poetry as he was debating constitutional reform – a true Renaissance man who embodied the very best of Welsh intellectual tradition.

“Beyond politics, Dafydd was a kind and generous friend, always ready with wise counsel or a warm word of encouragement. His mischievous sense of humour and storytelling abilities made every conversation memorable.

“Wales has lost one of its most distinguished servants, and I have lost a dear friend. Our nation is immeasurably richer for his lifetime of service, and his vision of a proud, confident, and culturally vibrant Wales will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “Dafydd’s passing will be a huge loss to Welsh politics and the civic life of Wales.

He was unquestionably one of the most influential figures of his generation, and as the Presiding Officer of the First Assembly made a priceless contribution in laying the firm foundations of devolution.

“We remember Dafydd as a groundbreaking MP when he became the youngest Member of the 1974 UK Parliament before leading Plaid Cymru with passion and distinction.

Dafydd was a personal friend to my family and I, and was an influential figure during my formative years. His love for our nation, its language and culture was unwavering.

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I extend our sincerest condolences to Dafydd’s family.

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, said: “As the Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Mair and the entire family of Dafydd Elis-Thomas following this very sad news.

“Dafydd Êl was a tremendous figure in the public life of Wales, and an inspiration to generations all over Wales.

“I have spoken to so many people in the constituency, and especially in Meirionnydd, who tell me how Dafydd’s politics had passionately inspired them as young people. As Plaid Cymru’s first Member of Parliament for Meirionnydd, and then as a Member of the Senedd, a Member of the House of Lords, and a Welsh Government minister, he played a central role in shaping the political landscape of our nation.

“His tireless work and his commitment to Wales, its people, and its democracy has left a huge mark on our history.

“Dafydd was also absolutely key in strengthening our young democracy as Llywydd of the Senedd. His contributions, often behind the scenes, to the development of the Senedd were crucial in order to create the stronger democracy we have today.

“His ability to build bridges across political divisions and his deep passion for Welsh culture and identity earned him the respect of colleagues across the political spectrum.’

“Dafydd was a colorful politician and never boring. He will be greatly missed, not only by his family and friends but by everyone who believes in the vision of a stronger, more confident Wales. We will remember his contribution and the legacy he leaves behind.”

‘Omnipresent’

The current Llywydd of the Senedd Elin Jones said: “It is hard to imagine Welsh political life without Dafydd Elis-Thomas. Since the early 1970s he has been omnipresent, having served in the House of Commons, the House of Lords and our Senedd.

“As the Senedd’s first Presiding Officer, he was keen to establish a modern democracy from the start, learning from other Parliaments what to do, and what not to do. He became the keeper of the Welsh constitution but was always prepared to think outside the box.

“He can rightly be called our Senedd’s founding father. We mourn his loss and hold his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar MS said: “Lord Elis-Thomas was a titan of Welsh politics; his passing is a great loss.

“No one could ever argue that he didn’t have a deep love for Wales and Welsh people.

“My prayers and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

