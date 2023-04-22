Daily Mail attacks ‘extremist’ Welsh place names petition
The Daily Mail has attacked the petition calling for non-Welsh place names to be scrapped and described the man behind it as a language extremist.
The petition – which had been set up by Mihangel ap Rhisiart via Change.Org – was started in December 2022 and went fairly unnoticed, beginning with only a modest target of 200 signatures.
Since the move to ditch the English version of Brecon Beacons which even saw Downing Street enter the row, the petition started slowing picking up momentum and the target was changed to 1000 signatures.
After hitting the new target, he switched it to an official Senedd petition so it would stand a chance of being debated.
Mihangel, who is a researcher at Cardiff University, said that the petition is in the “spirit of respect for Wales as its own nation” and explained that scrapping non-Welsh place names would acknowledge “cultural oppression historically inflicted on Wales”.
The Mail piece, written by James Tozer, complains: “All English place names could be erased from Wales under a campaign launched by a language extremist.
“Emboldened by the controversial renaming of beauty spots Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons, branded “bonkers” by critics, language purists now claim the continuing use of non-Welsh place names and spellings highlights the ‘cultural oppression historically inflicted on Wales’.
“Their radical proposal would see the names of the nation’s biggest cities outlawed, including Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and Wrexham.
“Instead Cardiff would be officially known just as Caerdydd, Swansea as Abertawe, Newport as Casnewydd and Wrexham as Wrecsam – with all English signs banned.”
Colonialism
Mihangel said: ”I started the petition because I don’t think places in Wales should need two names.
“I do think there is an issue of colonialism, no matter how many centuries it might be since Wales was conquered and then subsequently made legally part of England.
“However, even without this the Welsh place names have existed for a lot longer than the English versions and there is no justification in saying that it is forcing the Welsh language on people because there is no need to be able to understand the meaning of the place names in order to simply say them.
“We don’t think it wrong to expect people to use names like Worcester and Loughborough even then there is no way of knowing from the spelling how they should be pronounced, and I certainly have no idea what they actually mean.
“At least with Welsh there are clear rules of pronunciation which mean the manner of pronouncing Abertawe or Rhydaman is easily known even without an understanding of what they mean.”
Backlash
The decision to revert to the original Welsh name Bannau Brycheiniog for the Brecon Beacons National Park last week has sparked a furious backlash from Tory politicians.
Welsh Secretary David TC Davis described it as “virtue signalling” and “one of the more bonkers ideas I’ve heard in some time”.
Brecon and Radnorshire’s Tory MP Fay Jones questioned the cost and impact of the “symbolic” rebrand and demanded to know why local people were not consulted.
“I’m amazed that a change of name should be imposed on those who live and work in the National Park without any consultation,” she said.
“I am worried that this is symbolic. This is about looking trendy and jumping on a sustainability bandwagon for PR purposes.”
Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, also posted a bizarre tweet on Saturday morning (22 April) which attempted to link the Daily Mail’s coverage of the petition to the UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Under Labour, here in Wales we face many extreme policies.
They are not just dangerous but a major distraction.
It’s why we have far longer NHS waiting lists than England.
A warning of the dangers a Starmer government would do 🥀 pic.twitter.com/TZKEkLB6kD
— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) April 22, 2023
Earlier in the week Mr Davies said: “Wales has a rich and valuable culture that we should celebrate.
“Many places rightly embrace their Welsh language names, but I do not support change for change’s sake.
“Out of touch Labour ministers in the Senedd are presiding over longer NHS waiting lists than England, slower ambulance response times, smaller pay packets and worse education results.
“Fixing this must be the priority, not pet projects to please their nationalist coalition partners.”
Petition started by a human being is extremist says Daily Mail, the newspaper that wrote “Hurrah For The Blackshirts” and supported Hitler.
Oh dear, we’re getting our country back. They don’t like it up ‘em Mr Mainwaring.
Andrew RT Davies, said: “I do not support change for change’s sake”. Can anyone tell me what this means and where in Wales a name of something was changed “for change’s sake”, beyond of course possibly the Tories changing the name of the Severn Bridge?
If the Daily Mail attacks it it must be right. I’m Irish/English living in Wales and I love it here. I think using Welsh names is exactly the right thing many others will follow the Welsh example.
Harder for people like myself to pronounce but I’m here in Wales so I’ll have to learn.
We’ll help you Jane, you’ll soon get the gist of it.
I’m part Irish too, and find words like teaghlaigh (household) strange, but my Irish mates help me out.
Good old Daily Fail – shows we’re on the right track ffrindiau.
This is very interesting- a little research shows that Caerdydd should really be Caerdyf and Swansea should be Aper Tyui not Abertawe. Which names does Mihangel ap Rhisiart propose we go back to.
Caerdyf is the name in old welsh , would be pronounced ‘cayr divV ’ in English phonetics .
It doesn’t change the fact the English name is meaningless
We in Wales, Ireland and Scotland have been polite enough to learn how to pronounce English placenames but it seems they are inadequate and incapable when it comes to returning the effort we made. It seems they have a problem with everyone else’s language. As for the Daily Mail, who cares!! The writer gives his opinion and we are expected to think that this is the opinion of every English person. The article was not written by the whole English nation. One man’s opinion is not much is it?
Exactly – I can barely pronounce Cirencester or Worcestershire they should change their names to make it easier for tourists to pronounce
This is definitely worth discussion however as with most issues the situation is actually much more complex. Some changes have already taken place Pontypridd used to be called Newbridge Caernarfon was known as Caernarvon Some are just stupid like a Merthyr Tydfil which should be changed to Merthyr Tudfil immediately. (U is an I in Welsh) Some English names are nonsense like Cardiff which is just a corruption of Caerdydd in the first place . Brecon as well. The furore over the National park name change is bizarre as the English name is modern and meaningless. Swansea would be a… Read more »
I can taste the salt in those tears. More please!
“Extremist”???
They should know what that means ……
If the Daily Mail hates you, you are a good person.
If the Daily Mail is against something, it is worth pursuing.
Besides, what the Daily Mail calls ‘extremist’, I call ‘decolonisation’ – just like India, Australia, South Africa, Eswatini and other former victims of the British Empire have also done.
Would the Daily Mail call Australia ‘extremist’ for removing the name ‘Ayers Rock’ from Uluru? Or would they call India ‘extremist’ for removing the colonial names Bombay, Calcutta, Cochin, Madras etc.?
Your answer please, Daily Mail…….
Just more chaff to distract a feeble-minded readership away from their failing Brexit project.
Credaf y dylai ‘Wrexham’ troi yn ‘Caer Fantell’, nid yn ‘Wrecsam’. Ceir sawl cofnod o’r enw hyfryd a phersain hwn.