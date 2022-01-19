Daily Mail condemns ‘nationalists’ wanting St David’s Day bank holiday – while also calling for St George’s bank holiday

The Daily Mail has condemned the “nationalists” requesting a St David’s Day bank holiday for Wales – while also calling for a St George’s Day bank holiday for England.

The newspaper said that “nationalists in Gwynedd Council’s cabinet in north-west Wales” had “voted to shut its buildings and wind down its services on March 1” in plans due to cost up to £200,000.

But the news service also asked why England could not have its own bank holiday, saying that the “development has raised questions about why the English should not be allowed to enjoy a bank holiday for St George”.

The Daily Mial had previously criticised plans for a St David’s Day bank holiday in Wales, claiming on Mondy that taxpayers would be “coughing up” so that “Welsh nationalists” can have “an extra day off”.

“Taxpayers face coughing up £200,000 for a council staff to get a day off for the Welsh patron saint – after the government refused the extra holiday,” they said.

“Welsh nationalists want to mark St David’s Day on March 1 with the special day off work on top of bank holidays. But Boris Johnson’s Government rejected the request because too many people commute across the Wales and English border to work.”

Gwynedd Council voted for the plan despite these objections, at a meeting yesterday.

‘Integration’

The UK Government have previously rejected calls by the Welsh Government and Gwynedd Council to devolve powers over bank holidays or to designate March 1 a bank holiday in Wales.

Yesterday the Welsh Government said that they had asked “time after time” for the power to denote 1 Mawrth a bank holiday.

In October of last year, Gwynedd Council send a letter to UK Government ministers calling for an end to the “embarrassing” anomaly of the Scottish and Northern Irish Governments being able to designate their national days while no such powers are currently devolved to Cardiff Bay.

But in a letter Paul Scully MP, the Minster for Small Business, poured cold water on any additional Bank Holiday for Wales.

Writing in response to the council’s request, Mr Scully noted, “While we appreciate that the people of Wales want to celebrate their patron saint, more people work across the English/Welsh border than across the English/Scottish border.

“This closer degree of integration could cause greater business disruption. If we had separate bank holidays in England and Wales, the impact on both employees and businesses is difficult to predict.”