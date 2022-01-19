Daily Mail condemns ‘nationalists’ wanting St David’s Day bank holiday – while also calling for St George’s bank holiday
The Daily Mail has condemned the “nationalists” requesting a St David’s Day bank holiday for Wales – while also calling for a St George’s Day bank holiday for England.
The newspaper said that “nationalists in Gwynedd Council’s cabinet in north-west Wales” had “voted to shut its buildings and wind down its services on March 1” in plans due to cost up to £200,000.
But the news service also asked why England could not have its own bank holiday, saying that the “development has raised questions about why the English should not be allowed to enjoy a bank holiday for St George”.
The Daily Mial had previously criticised plans for a St David’s Day bank holiday in Wales, claiming on Mondy that taxpayers would be “coughing up” so that “Welsh nationalists” can have “an extra day off”.
“Taxpayers face coughing up £200,000 for a council staff to get a day off for the Welsh patron saint – after the government refused the extra holiday,” they said.
“Welsh nationalists want to mark St David’s Day on March 1 with the special day off work on top of bank holidays. But Boris Johnson’s Government rejected the request because too many people commute across the Wales and English border to work.”
Gwynedd Council voted for the plan despite these objections, at a meeting yesterday.
‘Integration’
The UK Government have previously rejected calls by the Welsh Government and Gwynedd Council to devolve powers over bank holidays or to designate March 1 a bank holiday in Wales.
Yesterday the Welsh Government said that they had asked “time after time” for the power to denote 1 Mawrth a bank holiday.
In October of last year, Gwynedd Council send a letter to UK Government ministers calling for an end to the “embarrassing” anomaly of the Scottish and Northern Irish Governments being able to designate their national days while no such powers are currently devolved to Cardiff Bay.
But in a letter Paul Scully MP, the Minster for Small Business, poured cold water on any additional Bank Holiday for Wales.
Writing in response to the council’s request, Mr Scully noted, “While we appreciate that the people of Wales want to celebrate their patron saint, more people work across the English/Welsh border than across the English/Scottish border.
“This closer degree of integration could cause greater business disruption. If we had separate bank holidays in England and Wales, the impact on both employees and businesses is difficult to predict.”
The ‘writers’ Daily Mail (I cannot bring myself to refer to them as journalists) wouldn’t recognise a double standard if it sat on their faces and wriggled.
From the paper that championed the Nazis…
It’s just more of the same old same old there’s always going to be some excuse. Recently it’s been the fact that people work over the border. It is telling that no sooner do Westminster say no that another petition is set up.
Well done Gwynedd Council hopefully all the others will follow suit.
The English could have a ‘Bring your own booze to work’ day instead of a Bank Holiday… better suited to their culture.
We in wales have got to stop being little Englanders and and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 I always have St David day of and my workers have the day off to we haven’t worked on St David day for over 30
Year’s it’s time for a New Wales 🏴
It really is hilarious reading the comment section on this subject in the Mail.The english tax payers seem to think that they pay for everything on these isles.That being the case can I now expect a rebate for the 50 yrs of tax I’ve paid when I didn’t need to pay any because our benevolent neighbours paid it all?.
The srtinking hypocrisy from those far right anglo nationalists. Unbelievable.
The thing is, this holiday wouldn’t affect Welsh people working over the border in England, it will just mean a an extra day off for people working in Wales, whichever nationality they are. If you want that extra day off, get a job in Wales. The far right English governments reasoning is pure bs. It will not affect anything in England except a few English people having an extra day of because they work here.Weak argument against it and no-one has ripped it apart yet and explained to people why its pure BS.
Are these English whining from London paying council tax in Gwynedd now? How generous of them for paying our council tax as well as their own in their own country.
The DM makes no sense (no surprises there – known that for years) wouldn’t the border still be an issue if England gained a St George’s day BH? This is all about control – well it hasn’t worked in Gwynedd and hopefully other councils will follow suit and Wales will finally get its BH whether Westminster likes it or not. By the way – there are taxpayers in Wales too !!!